Growing These 12 Flowers & Herbs Can Help Keep Moles Out Of The Garden

Moles are an insidious garden problem. While we like to think of them with "Wind in the Willows" levels of endearment, the fact remains that moles can obliterate your garden. Moving unseen beneath the ground, moles will tunnel their way into your garden, disturbing the root systems of some plants or even uprooting them altogether. This can cause a great amount of plant damage, including death of your more shallow rooted vegetables or flowers. In spite of their relative cuteness, you will no doubt want to get rid of as soon as possible.

There are several different foolproof methods of removing moles from your garden. One of the very best is to selectively choose certain plants that themselves have properties that will work to help keep moles out of your garden. Planting these is way easier than trying to install underground fencing , hiring a professional to set traps, or coaxing them with chemical poisons.

The following 12 flowers and herbs are ones that will work for a wide variety of climates and soil types. Planting them in your garden is not only going to help it look beautiful, but should do the trick of keeping moles away for good.