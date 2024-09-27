Fill Your Herb Garden With Flavorful Dill Using This Easy Propagation Method

It may not be possible to create matter from nothing, but it might seem that way if you learn how to grow dill by propagation using cuttings.

Asexual propagation is a method of growing new plants from the ones you already have by cutting off a healthy piece and nurturing it until it has roots of its own. Rather than collecting seeds or purchasing new seeds to plant, you are simply taking a piece of a parent plant and encouraging it to grow into a whole new plant. This may feel like money-saving magic — and it can also save time over planting from seed, because you're skipping past the germination and sprouting stages.

One great plant to propagate is dill (Anethum graveolens), an incredibly versatile herb. Dill is in the Apiaceae family with brethren such as carrots, celery, and parsley. Whether grown indoors in a container or in your outdoor garden, dill has many uses: as a fragrant and flavorful herb for cooking or eating raw, as seeds for pickling, or — when in bloom — as a pretty pop of yellow in flower bouquets. Dill also grows well in all of the hardiness zones in the U.S. as long as it's planted after the last frost. When dill is propagated from another plant, you can have an endless bountiful harvest without spending extra money.