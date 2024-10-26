11 Flowers & Herbs That Can Help Keep Pests Out Of The Garden

When starting and maintaining a garden, it can feel like your hard work is at the mercy of the elements. One major factor that can impact your flowers, herbs, and veggies is, of course, the presence of pests. Insects are probably the first thing that comes to mind in that regard, but other pests — such as rodents, deer, and more — can also cause havoc when they find something tasty in your garden. This is where strategically planting pest-deterring flowers and herbs could help.

While not 100% foolproof against all pests, it may be beneficial to use specific flowers and herbs. It may be especially effective in a companion planting strategy, which consists of purposely planting certain items that may offer protection close by (tomato and basil are one example of this). Additionally, using other plants to repel pests may be preferable to spending money on chemical-based insecticides that may harm both you and beneficial pollinators. So, if you're thinking about repelling pests more naturally, there are multiple herbs and flowers to consider, and some of these can also be kept in planters that you can place strategically around your garden or near entryways to your home. These all work against specific pests, and they have different benefits and caveats to keep in mind.