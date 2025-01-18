How To Repair Mole Damage On Your Lawn (And Tips To Keep Them From Coming Back)

Moles may be small, but they cause big damage to your lawn. These underground rodents can dig 100 feet of tunnel in a single day, creating unsightly veins across your yard. As they come to the surface, molehills form, pock-marking your once-green lawn with piles of brown soil. Moles do more than just affect the appearance of your lawn, however — causing irreparable, and often costly, damage. They also pose a safety issue for homeowners and their pets, with uneven ground and sinkholes causing a tripping hazard.

The most obvious giveaways to the presence of moles are raised ridges lining your yard and the appearance of volcano-like hills. You may also notice that the ground feels soft underfoot, or feel an alarming sinking sensation when walking over certain areas. Gophers and voles are pests that cause similar lawn damage, but it looks slightly different. Gophers are larger and their hills can be up to a foot tall. Unlike moles, a gopher's hill will be plugged to deter intruders and they don't leave visible tunnels. Voles are smaller, resembling field mice. They leave shallow tunnels or ditches along the surface, and create golf-ball sized holes rather than raised hills.

If you have moles damaging your yard, act quickly. Make sure they are completely gone before repairing your yard, or you'll have to repeat the process. You can repair mole damage by evening out your lawn, filling in holes, and replanting grass in bald spots.