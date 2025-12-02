The Property Brothers Say These Home Upgrades Are A Total Waste Of Money

Drew and Jonathan Scott, the twins who host HGTV's "Property Brothers" shows, have strong opinions about home renovations. Their disagreements over design details might be the most enjoyable component of "Brother vs. Brother," in which they face off to see who can flip a house for a higher price. Though these conflicts are mined for television drama, the brothers often see eye to eye when it comes to remodeling decisions. For instance, both Property Brothers think that quartz is the best material for kitchen countertops and that oversized porcelain tiles can increase a home's resale value. They also team up to share tips on what to avoid to maximize the value of renovations. In general, the siblings advise viewers to prioritize function and flow over fads and purely aesthetic choices. One of the best examples of this is their suggestion to skip forking out money on inefficient wood-burning fireplaces.

The Property Brothers typically encourage homeowners to consider preferences related to cleaning, repairs, and sustainability when preparing to renovate. If they were standing in your house right now, they'd probably urge you to think about how you actually use your home, not how you think a pretty new floor or appliance might inspire you to change your habits. For example, if you're someone who rushes to clean up a spill, you're more likely to succeed at maintaining a hardwood floor than someone who avoids this task. The duo may also ask how soon you'd be willing to renovate again. If you don't want to pay for more updates soon, you should choose room configurations, materials, and finishes that won't look outdated for quite a while. To save even more money over the long term, consider durability and energy efficiency as well.