The Futuristic Alternative To Traditional Cooktops That Saves Counter Space
If you love modern interior design, you're probably always looking for new ways to make your home look seamless, chic, and stylish. In a sleek and streamlined modern kitchen, integration is key, and you might already have a dishwasher or fridge that blends into your cabinetry. But did you know you can take it a step further and integrate your stove into your decor, as well?
No, we're not just talking about matching colors and styles. We mean completely concealing your stovetop within your countertop. Because this futuristic cooktop is built directly into the counter, making it virtually invisible when not in use.
Imagine this: A kitchen island where people can gather. You can prepare food while the kids do their homework beside you. In the evenings, you can invite friends over for wine and food, with plenty of counter space for their glasses and plates, giving them room to lean and chat. When it's time to cook (and only then), the counter seamlessly transforms into a cooktop. It works just like any other induction stove, but when you're not cooking, you can use it as a regular countertop, and to the casual eye, it's like your kitchen has no cooktop whatsoever. It's just counter space. And while this might sound like wacky sci-fi technology, it's actually a real design you can have in your home.
Here's how invisible cooktops work
Invisible cooktops work like any other induction stove, using electromagnetic energy to directly heat compatible pots and pans through coiled copper wire beneath the cooktop. Traditional induction stoves have these coils under a layer of glass, but they also function beneath other ceramic countertop materials that withstand heat, like porcelain.
With hidden induction stoves, you don't have to worry about scratching the glass. You can cut fruit and vegetables, grind pepper, spill juices, and wipe it all up with a paper towel — right on top of your cooktop. When you're ready to cook, simply clean and clear the space, turn on the heat, and place an induction-compatible pot on a burner. Induction makes this invisible, futuristic technology possible because it only heats pots that interact with the electromagnetic field, not the entire cooktop or other random objects you've scattered on the counter nearby. And since induction cooktops heat and cool quickly, switching from prepping to cooking to eating on the same surface is safe and seamless.
Interested? Here are some practical and financial factors to consider when weighing if it's the right choice for you.
Is an invisible induction stove right for you?
Everything about an invisible cooktop sounds great ... but is it safe? What about accidental burns or fire hazards? As we said, induction technology is designed to only heat up compatible pots and pans, meaning they're typically considered about as safe as a cooktop can get. For example, if you leave an oven mitt near the stove or accidentally place your hand on the burner, you should be safer than if it was a conventional stovetop. Nonetheless, it's important to use caution. Even if it's only for a minute or so, some residual heat can remain on the burner after cooking. With an invisible stovetop, you're more likely to forget to check the counter before touching it.
Another technical consideration is that you need compatible pots and pans — the same type required for conventional induction stoves. These can be enamel, cast iron, or induction-compatible stainless steel. Pots and pans that are glass, ceramic, and non-magnetic copper, aluminum, or steel won't heat up on this kind of stovetop. If you don't already own the right kind of cookware, you'll need to buy some.
Finally, while the cost of cookware adds up, it's only one small part of the overall high cost of invisible stovetops. These futuristic cooktops are expensive on their own, with prices starting at around $3,000. Most induction stoves are quite the splurge, but these are obviously on the far higher end of that. So make sure you're ready for those costs ahead of time, and if so, then this seamless technology might just be exactly what you're looking for.