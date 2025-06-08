The Best Countertop Material For Your Kitchen, According To The Property Brothers

Picking kitchen countertop materials for your home involves a lot of important factors. Should you go for elegant natural stone? Rustic butcher block? Inexpensive yet effective laminate? There are tons of options for you to consider, but first, take into account the role your countertops play for your family. The kitchen has become the backdrop for so many different activities; it's imperative that your countertop fits your daily uses. Do you cook and prepare food every night? Do your kids use the counter space to do homework or crafts? What color and texture material will match well with the rest of the kitchen and help achieve the overall vibe you're looking for?

Finding the right countertop material can be so subjective that, in a lot of ways, you can't go wrong. But when you find yourself staring at your 100th material sample and your eyes start to glaze over, it may be a good idea to get some input from the experts. This time, we're pulling insight from HGTV's beloved "Property Brothers," Jonathan and Drew Scott. According to Jonathan and Drew, the best countertop material for your kitchen is none other than quartz. This material is a timeless choice that combines many of the benefits of natural stone while leaving behind some of its common pitfalls. Quartz can complement a variety of styles and will give you a kitchen countertop that's both gorgeous and functional.