The Best Countertop Material For Your Kitchen, According To The Property Brothers
Picking kitchen countertop materials for your home involves a lot of important factors. Should you go for elegant natural stone? Rustic butcher block? Inexpensive yet effective laminate? There are tons of options for you to consider, but first, take into account the role your countertops play for your family. The kitchen has become the backdrop for so many different activities; it's imperative that your countertop fits your daily uses. Do you cook and prepare food every night? Do your kids use the counter space to do homework or crafts? What color and texture material will match well with the rest of the kitchen and help achieve the overall vibe you're looking for?
Finding the right countertop material can be so subjective that, in a lot of ways, you can't go wrong. But when you find yourself staring at your 100th material sample and your eyes start to glaze over, it may be a good idea to get some input from the experts. This time, we're pulling insight from HGTV's beloved "Property Brothers," Jonathan and Drew Scott. According to Jonathan and Drew, the best countertop material for your kitchen is none other than quartz. This material is a timeless choice that combines many of the benefits of natural stone while leaving behind some of its common pitfalls. Quartz can complement a variety of styles and will give you a kitchen countertop that's both gorgeous and functional.
Why choose quartz and how to take it to the next level
Natural stones can make great countertops, but often their cost and maintenance put homeowners off. And some options, like warm granites, are even becoming an outdated kitchen countertop trend you should avoid. Quartz, however, is still a popular choice. Quartz countertops are made up of a combination of natural quartz and resin, and Jonathan and Drew Scott specifically love them for their durability and low maintenance. When you consider the high traffic the kitchen gets, these features are a huge plus. Quartz is also heat and water-resistant and comes in a variety of finishes and colors. All these factors make quartz an excellent choice for your kitchen countertops.
If you've pulled the trigger on quartz, you may wonder what's next, as the design choices certainly don't stop there. Your next decisions will be all about color. Lucky for you, there are plenty of quartz countertop colors that will work with any style. For a modern kitchen, you can choose a veined quartz countertop that mimics the elegance of marble but without the cost or high maintenance. For a more rustic-inspired space, go with dark gray to match the organic warmth of the style. When it comes to the rest of the kitchen, pair marble-inspired quartz with greige cabinets, and a more rural gray countertop with wood accents and furniture. With the variety of quartz countertops out there, you'll have no shortage of gorgeous design options.