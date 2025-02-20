The Well-Known Countertop Trend That Now Makes Your Kitchen Look Outdated

When it comes to picking the perfect countertop material for your kitchen, there are so many factors to weigh, from cost and maintenance to color and aesthetic. Then... there's granite. Nearing the top of nearly every list of the "best" countertop options, granite is one you will see mentioned over and over (and over) again. It is easy to understand why, given that granite is a natural stone with unique color variations — not to mention it's extremely durable, heat-resistant, and low-maintenance. Sounds like a no-brainer, right?

Well, before you commit a good chunk of cash and an entire kitchen aesthetic to the always-great-on-paper granite, I feel compelled as a professional interior designer to warn you that selecting the wrong granite slab could instantly make your brand-new kitchen look outdated. And no one wants to spend all that money on new counters, only to have it look older than when you started renovating.

What is it exactly about certain types of granite that can make a kitchen feel so out of style? There was a time in the 1990s and 2000s when granite kitchen countertops were a sign of luxury, a top-of-the-line cherry on a perfectly-designed Tuscan kitchen. However, the cheaper slabs became the standard for builder-grade homes and were all the same — busy, heavy, glossy, and full of too much visual movement to be attractive. So, if you're at the stone yard looking at slabs for your kitchen renovation, be warned of which specific granite characteristics you'll want to avoid at all costs.