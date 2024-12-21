The Best Flooring Option For A Home, According To Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Chip Gaines knows a thing or two about flooring. For one thing, his parents owned a flooring company when he was growing up. For another, he and his wife Joanna have flipped over 100 homes and own a multi-million-dollar home and design empire that includes a line at Target, a television network, and a subdivision, among many other endeavors.
It's no surprise that Chip prefers wood flooring. After all, he and Joanna are solely responsible for starting the shiplap craze in the 2010s (which moved the wood planks found on the outside of barns to interior walls). He discussed his affinity for hardwood flooring in the Discovery+ special, "Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos," with the following effusive praise: "For me, there's something about hardwood floor that does something to my soul, in a positive way." His preference also extends to stain — or lack thereof. "I see those natural hardwood floors and my heart jumps out of my chest. Don't put too much makeup on those babies, let's just let 'em fly."
Ironically, the Gaines' have a line of wood stain available in 12 colors. To be fair, though, the preference for staining seems to come from his wife, Joanna Gaines. And regardless, his points about wood flooring are worth considering for your home.
Natural hardwood is always a great choice for your home (but there are alternatives)
Hardwood flooring has many benefits over carpet. It's easier to clean and maintain, it reduces allergens, and it adds to your home's resale value. It won't peel like vinyl or laminate flooring, and it won't break like ceramic tile. Hardwood flooring installation is usually more expensive than other types of flooring, of course, but since it's also easier to maintain and longer lasting, it could save you money in the long run. You can also save money if you stick to Chip Gaines's advice and leave your hardwood floors natural. Staining hardwood is one expense you'd be slashing, and the staining process requires you to vacate your home until the stain dries completely. Besides, once your natural hardwood starts to look worn or scratched, you always have the option to refinish and stain, without having to replace your floors completely.
There are a few disadvantages to hardwood, besides the initial cost. Wood can begin to squeak over time, and it doesn't absorb sound, causing echos in rooms with high ceilings. Also, moisture can warp hardwood floors, which is why many people go with tile for kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.
While Gaines loves solid hardwood flooring, he and Joanna did not choose it for their Magnolia Homes project, opting instead for an engineered smoked oak hardwood with a matte finish. Engineered hardwood has the surface and look of real wood, backed by more durable plywood. Engineered hardwood also tends to be a more cost-effective solution than solid hardwood, so don't feel like trapped if you can't make natural hardwood work in your home: There are ways to achieve the Gaines look at a lower price.