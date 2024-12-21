The Best Flooring Option For A Home, According To Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines

Chip Gaines knows a thing or two about flooring. For one thing, his parents owned a flooring company when he was growing up. For another, he and his wife Joanna have flipped over 100 homes and own a multi-million-dollar home and design empire that includes a line at Target, a television network, and a subdivision, among many other endeavors.

It's no surprise that Chip prefers wood flooring. After all, he and Joanna are solely responsible for starting the shiplap craze in the 2010s (which moved the wood planks found on the outside of barns to interior walls). He discussed his affinity for hardwood flooring in the Discovery+ special, "Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos," with the following effusive praise: "For me, there's something about hardwood floor that does something to my soul, in a positive way." His preference also extends to stain — or lack thereof. "I see those natural hardwood floors and my heart jumps out of my chest. Don't put too much makeup on those babies, let's just let 'em fly."

Ironically, the Gaines' have a line of wood stain available in 12 colors. To be fair, though, the preference for staining seems to come from his wife, Joanna Gaines. And regardless, his points about wood flooring are worth considering for your home.