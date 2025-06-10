The Property Brothers Share The One Thing That Will Instantly Boost Your Home's Value

If you are going to devote the time, effort, and energy to a remodel, then you probably want to make sure that your home renovation will improve the appearance (and ideally the value) of your home. When it comes down to it, bumping up the value of your home is really twofold. On one end there is the visual result — how your renovation looks when it is done — but just as important is the longevity, durability, and functionality of the products that you use, as you don't want them to just look good for now, but for years to come.

HGTV stars of "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott, have highlighted many ways to improve the appearance of your home, but one thing that they claim is a surefire way to raise the price is by using large slabs of porcelain tile. While the material may initially bring to mind porcelain dishware — or another bathroom staple, the porcelain throne i.e. toilet — there is a reason that these two heavy-use items are made with porcelain; it is incredibly durable. Resistant to stains, scratches, chips, and about any other damage you can think of, porcelain is a material that is built to last. These oversized tiles may be a bit pricey but they can make a stunning statement in your bathroom and give it a sleek, high-end appearance that will last for decades.