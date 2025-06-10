The Property Brothers Share The One Thing That Will Instantly Boost Your Home's Value
If you are going to devote the time, effort, and energy to a remodel, then you probably want to make sure that your home renovation will improve the appearance (and ideally the value) of your home. When it comes down to it, bumping up the value of your home is really twofold. On one end there is the visual result — how your renovation looks when it is done — but just as important is the longevity, durability, and functionality of the products that you use, as you don't want them to just look good for now, but for years to come.
HGTV stars of "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott, have highlighted many ways to improve the appearance of your home, but one thing that they claim is a surefire way to raise the price is by using large slabs of porcelain tile. While the material may initially bring to mind porcelain dishware — or another bathroom staple, the porcelain throne i.e. toilet — there is a reason that these two heavy-use items are made with porcelain; it is incredibly durable. Resistant to stains, scratches, chips, and about any other damage you can think of, porcelain is a material that is built to last. These oversized tiles may be a bit pricey but they can make a stunning statement in your bathroom and give it a sleek, high-end appearance that will last for decades.
Why the slab slaps
Besides being made from a particularly tough and long lasting material, this method of tiling gives a super dramatic and luxe feel to your bathroom. While many people opt for tiling on shower walls, one of the biggest downsides is having to clean the grout in between...and somehow it's always dirty. Because this method uses such large expanses of tile with grout only at the seams, it is much easier to keep clean. The Property Brothers have highlighted how porcelain slabs "do not require any maintenance like sealers or special cleaners," which is a huge benefit especially if you're a clean freak without a lot of time. These "book-matched" slabs can also be used as flooring, and doing so can amplify the luxury effect as well as maximize your return on investment. Plus, since it's made from porcelain it is pretty resilient to wear — even that from foot traffic — and it is particularly conductive, making it a great option for heated floors if you want to add another layer of spa-like energy.
When choosing your slabs, there is a good chance that you will run into some stone options as well — mainly marble. While marble is considered more of a luxury material, it's not the most practical of the two. It is less durable than porcelain and will require regular sealing especially when used in a damp environment. It is also often more expensive than porcelain, and add in the cost of more regular maintenance and it's hard not to justify going for the porcelain option which looks pretty similar overall, especially when looking through the lens of your bank account.
The value of porcelain slab and budget-friendly alternatives
These slabs are beautiful and luxurious, but they are certainly no budget-buy. A single slab can easily cost upwards of $1,000 on the low end, and the more slabs you add, the more expensive it will get. There are also prefab slabs or custom slabs — the custom will obviously cost a bit more, but it does have the benefit of being designed specifically for your space. Beyond that you can run into more costs including labor, permits, and future maintenance and repair. So, why make the investment? The seamless, clean, polished look of porcelain slab in a bathroom may offer a worthwhile return when you sell your home. Homebuyers value style, functionality, and longevity in a bathroom design — and porcelain slab offers all of this.
What should you do if you love the look of porcelain slab, but you can't afford to invest in a major renovation using the expensive panels? If you aren't totally sold, you can instead opt for smaller porcelain tiles which are still incredibly durable and high quality. These will also be cheaper and easier to repair than a slab in the future should they become damaged. If you are still set on the slab look, you could also opt for slimmer wall panels which will give you a similar vibe for significantly less.