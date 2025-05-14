The Prized Household Item You Shouldn't Pass Up If You Spot It At An Estate Sale

Whether you find a piece beautiful is up to the eye of the beholder, but there are some tricks on how to tell if your find is even made of porcelain. Because it is more durable, porcelain tableware is generally thinner. While not all porcelain tableware will allow light to show through, most are somewhat translucent, so if you find one that is, there is a high likelihood that you've found a porcelain piece. If you aren't sure whether you can see light through or not, pass your fingers between the light source and the plate. If it is porcelain, then you should be able to see a slight shadow where your hand blocks the light.

You can also detect porcelain by using another sense: feel. When holding it in your hand, porcelain will also generally feel colder and lighter than other pottery. Porcelain is visually stunning, and it looks and feels expensive. Additionally, porcelain has an appearance of delicacy. In fact, white porcelain is prone to gray marks from silverware.

One thing to note when choosing porcelain tableware, however, is determining your use for it. If you are simply looking for something to use as decor, the materials don't necessarily matter. But if you are going to be eating off your porcelain find, you want to ensure that you test it for lead which can be present in vintage glaze though not in the ceramic itself, and be sure that if your tableware has any sort of metallic feature you are not using it in the microwave as it could be a fire hazard.