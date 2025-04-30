The Hummingbird Essential You Should Add To Your Yard (& The Best Place To Put It)
Experiencing hummingbirds flying and feeding in your yard is a warm-weather pleasure to be truly appreciated. The gem-like males and the more somber-colored females are so small as to seem precious and miraculous. The fact that they migrate thousands of miles attests that they are indeed sturdy little fellows and belies their fragile appearance. The speed with which they live their lives, zooming from one plant or hummingbird feeder to another, is both fascinating and, for those of us wanting to see more of them, frustrating. While we can use colors around the garden to encourage hummingbirds to visit, seeing them at rest is another thing entirely. Enter the hummingbird swing.
Hummingbird swings are perches designed specifically for hummingbirds. They have a horizontal perch that is sized to properly fit their tiny feet and are often hung from tree limbs or specially made yard accessories like this Gotongoto shepherd's hook. There are scores of hummingbird swings on the market, and they can even be a fun DIY project. Many have red accents, as red is a color that has long been used to attract hummingbirds.
Hummingbirds love swings to simply rest, but there are other things they may do on a swing. (It is essentially just a perch.) Preening is one of them, which is essential for a hummingbird. They use their beak to spread oil from a gland at the base of their tail to keep their feathers in top condition. They also use them as a place to dry in the sun after a bath. And male hummingbirds use swings to survey their territory, a launching pad from which to defend their turf.
Where to locate a hummingbird swing
While hummingbirds can perch on tree branches or twigs, the great thing about hummingbird swings is that they can be placed somewhere safe where we can see them. Putting a swing near your hummingbird feeder is a good idea. It gives them a place to rest after they feed. Near a hummingbird garden of nectar-bearing flowers is another great choice. The location should have a few hours of sunlight but also offer some shade during the day. You could have two swings, one in a shady spot and the other in a sunny location. Hang them at eye level and don't forget to place them where you can see them! An open space around the swing can provide visibility and safety to the birds, as it will let them zoom away from any trouble.
Place it away from trees where a seemingly harmless insect you don't want to find – the praying mantis, which can attack and kill hummingbirds — may hang out. Avoid fences where predators may pounce or windows where the birds could collide. Regardless, hanging a hummingbird swing a foot or two away from your feeder is good way to get them to stay in your yard longer than just to grab a drink and go. In fact, putting more swings in appropriate places around your yard will provide more spots to sit, so that they will not be annoyed by others of their kind being nearby. They are feisty, territorial little guys and gals. If your swings attract birds right away, great. If they don't, then don't hesitate to move them to a new location.