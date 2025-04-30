The Hummingbird Essential You Should Add To Your Yard (& The Best Place To Put It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Experiencing hummingbirds flying and feeding in your yard is a warm-weather pleasure to be truly appreciated. The gem-like males and the more somber-colored females are so small as to seem precious and miraculous. The fact that they migrate thousands of miles attests that they are indeed sturdy little fellows and belies their fragile appearance. The speed with which they live their lives, zooming from one plant or hummingbird feeder to another, is both fascinating and, for those of us wanting to see more of them, frustrating. While we can use colors around the garden to encourage hummingbirds to visit, seeing them at rest is another thing entirely. Enter the hummingbird swing.

Hummingbird swings are perches designed specifically for hummingbirds. They have a horizontal perch that is sized to properly fit their tiny feet and are often hung from tree limbs or specially made yard accessories like this Gotongoto shepherd's hook. There are scores of hummingbird swings on the market, and they can even be a fun DIY project. Many have red accents, as red is a color that has long been used to attract hummingbirds.

Hummingbirds love swings to simply rest, but there are other things they may do on a swing. (It is essentially just a perch.) Preening is one of them, which is essential for a hummingbird. They use their beak to spread oil from a gland at the base of their tail to keep their feathers in top condition. They also use them as a place to dry in the sun after a bath. And male hummingbirds use swings to survey their territory, a launching pad from which to defend their turf.