Use These Colors Around Your Garden To Encourage More Hummingbirds To Visit

Hummingbirds are a delight to watch as they hover in front of a flower or feeder, their wings moving so fast as to be a blur, their quick precise movements – flying forward and back, up and down, and even upside down! Almost impossibly small, hummingbirds are backyard favorites wherever they live. Attracting these magical creatures has long been a goal of gardeners and homeowners alike.

One way to do that is feeding them and making use of specialized — and almost always red-colored — hummingbird feeders. Hummingbirds need, in comparison to their body size, vast quantities of nectar to power their extremely high metabolism and they are more than happy to drink down man-made nectar made from sugar. Another way is to attract them is to start a hummingbird garden.

When it comes to attracting hummingbirds, flowers are an obvious way to say "hey" to these beloved little birds, and there are those that are proven to attract them. But even yard ornaments can be useful in catching a hummingbird's eye. It all has to do with color, and some colors specifically. So, whether it's a feeder, a lawn ornament, or a garden, you should aim to get reds, oranges, and yellows.