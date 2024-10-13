Nest-Building Plants Every Hummingbird Lover Should Have In Their Garden

Even if you don't consider birdwatching to be your favorite hobby, there's no denying that observing hummingbirds flit around your yard can provide endless entertainment. Not only do they have remarkable feeding habits, but these fascinating creatures are also skilled architects when building their nests. Using materials like moss, spider silk, and fluffy plant down, female hummingbirds expertly craft these tiny structures that blend into the branches. By incorporating plants that provide the materials they need to begin constructing, feathered friends are even more likely to view your yard as a top choice to raise their young.

Creating a bird-friendly garden at home is a rewarding way to enjoy watching hummingbirds while giving them everything they require to thrive. These tiny fliers choose nesting sites that meet their basic needs for building and survival. They look for small deciduous trees or dense shrubs that provide sturdy branches and good cover, ideally near where food sources are readily available. Some flowers that attract hummingbirds, like clematis, will offer both nest-building materials and a steady supply of nectar, while other plants come with a sturdy nesting site. Determining the most common species in your area can help you choose the best varieties. Understanding their nesting season and habits allows you to select plants that bloom when colorful visitors are most likely to stop by your yard. Here are some of the top nest-building plants to consider.