HomeGoods Just Announced a One-Night-Only Dining Experience — for $24.99

HomeGoods super fans, listen up: You can now enjoy a multi-course meal from a celebrity chef that is entirely inspired by (and decorated in) HomeGoods finds. That's right, if you're looking for a unique dining experience and find yourself in Austin, Texas, a Taste of HomeGoods: An Evening to Find and Dine is right up your alley.

We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the event and can share all of the fun details that make it so special. First off, the meal and drinks are ideated and created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. The experience features eight courses that include multiple drink pairings and each bite was more delicious than the previous one. The entire experience takes place throughout four different spaces, each room inspired by a single hero piece that Mashama then used to inspire her dishes and drinks for that room.

Foyer of Curiosity & Harmony Lounge

The first two rooms include passed appetizers and drinks and you can walk around and explore the spaces while enjoying — although there is plenty of seating if you decide to take it all in while seated. In these two rooms, you'll be served things like grilled and raw oysters, a trio of skewers ranging from ham and cheese to lobster salad, and champagne.

Library of Discovery & Wanderlust Desert

The third room is a sit-down dinner and includes items such as tuna crudo, a roasted summer vegetable salad, and beef in Kanni sauce, all paired with three different wines. Finally, the fourth room is for dessert and espresso martinis naturally and features the best tres leches cake I've truly ever tasted.

Every single item used in all four rooms, from the drinkware and tablescapes to the decor and furniture is curated from HomeGoods, which is a great way to window shop and get inspo for your own space.

The craziest part of the entire experience? It only costs $24.99 for the entire meal. There is a catch, however — there are only two seatings and it's already selling out faster than we can get this article live, so you better act fast. The event takes place in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, May 31 and diners can choose between the 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. seating.

To learn more about the dining experience, view the full menu, and book yourself a seat (or join the waitlist), visit the Taste of HomeGoods booking site.

