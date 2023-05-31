The 12 Best Adirondack Chairs to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

When you're hosting guests during the warmer months, outdoor seating is a must. And while they can always pull some patio chairs up to the fire pit or lounge on the patio on an outdoor couch, nothing says real comfort or relaxation like an Adirondack chair. The best Adirondack chairs feature tall slats, ergonomic backrests, and a contoured seat that molds to the body. Throw in a few Adirondack chair cushions, and your guests will never want to leave.

We know shopping for outdoor furniture is never an easy task. Do you go for plastic lawn chairs that offer longevity or opt for wooden Adirondack chairs? And from there, the permutations are endless: outdoor patio or front porch, teal wood or acacia? We hear you. So, to spare you some legwork, we've curated a fab list of the best Adirondack chairs we could find.

What to Consider

Buying patio furniture is exponentially more complicated if you don't know where to start. So, we checked in with an expert to get the skinny. Rhys Charles, outdoor expert and founder and CEO of Lawn and Tractors, shares what we should keep top of mind when shopping for an Adirondack chair.

Comfort

"One of the most important factors to consider when buying an Adirondack chair is comfort," says Charles. "It should have a contoured back and wide armrests for maximum support while relaxing." Charles also suggests looking for "chairs made from high-quality materials, like natural wood or Polywood, so you can be sure they will last through all kinds of weather conditions."

Durability

According to Charles, durability is a must. He says it's best to invest in durable furniture pieces that won't be affected by changing seasons or long stretches in storage. "When choosing outdoor furniture, always consider its exposure to the elements and look for high-quality materials like marine-grade plywood or cedar, which resist the elements better than other woods do."

Design

And last but certainly not least, Charles suggests keeping a keen eye on design. When shopping for Adirondack chairs, it's best to consider whether your backyard chairs match your garden décor or whether your patio chairs are keeping with the tone of your home.

Charles advises homeowners to note the subtle design elements. "There are designs available ranging from classic styles with curved arms all the way through contemporary shapes made out of stainless steel frames." Beyond the design, he adds that many Adirondack chairs are available in a variety of colors. With the right choice, homeowners can add a splash of color to their outdoor living space or a "nice contrast into any landscape setup without disrupting its overall tone."

He also reminds homeowners to "measure the space in your deck area before making any selections so you can choose one with appropriate dimensions. While you'll want to fill larger areas, you don't want to overwhelm smaller spaces."

How We Chose

To curate our list of the best Adirondack chairs, we considered:

Materials

Construction

Durability

Best Overall: Highwood Hamilton Folding and Reclining Adirondack Chair

Pros Easy to assemble

Foldable

Weather-resistant Cons Screws need tightening over time

May not be high enough for tall people

Highwood's Adirondack chair checks a lot of boxes, so it hits our list as the best Adirondack chair overall. Made from the brand's proprietary poly lumber, it has the beauty of real wood with the durability of plastic. Sifting through the reviews, we find that this chair doesn't rot or warp, and whether it's sitting in the South Texas sun or taking in an icy blast of harsh Maine winds, it retains its color over time. Highwood's reclining Adirondack chair is low maintenance and easy to assemble, and it folds down for easy storage.

Dimensions 34" H x 29" W x 36" D Colors 12 Weight 34 pounds Weight Capacity 400 pounds

Best Budget: World Market Slatted Wood Adirondack Chair

Pros UV-protected finish

Made from 100% acacia wood

Nice color selection Cons Not weather-resistant

Customers noted some quality concerns

Crafted of 100% acacia wood, this classic Adirondack chair features a wide seat that gently reclines. It's UV-protected, and the four-part finishing process ensures that it looks sharp year after year with no scratches, chips, or fading.

Dimensions 40.5" H x 27.25" W x 34" D Colors 9 Weight 24 pounds Weight Capacity N/A

Best Wood: Birch Lane Blackwell Acacia Wood Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Pros Made with solid wood

Folds for storage

Easy to assemble Cons Customers noted some quality concerns

Made from real wood that's weather-resistant, the Acacia Wood Outdoor Adirondack Chair from Birch Lane sits pretty under the brightest sun or heaviest rain cloud. Available in brown and dark brown, this wood Adirondack chair is UV-resistant, weather-resistant, and easy to assemble.

Dimensions 39'' H x 28'' W x 30'' D Colors 2 Weight 28.99 pounds Weight Capacity 250 pounds

Best Plastic: Lifetime Weather Resistant Adirondack Chair

Pros High quality for the price

UV-protected finish

Reclines Cons Assembly may be tricky for some

Color fades after some time

Anyone who wants the look of wood without a splinter (or three) while roasting marshmallows might consider these plastic Adirondack chairs by Lifetime. Crafted from weather-resistant polystyrene material, these plastic Adirondack chairs are heavy enough to stay put in a summer storm. They're designed with a comfy ergonomic backrest, and the wide armrests are generously sized to hold cellphones; a drink; and, well, your arm.

Dimensions 36.9" H x 31.1" W x 38.6" D Colors 4 Weight 37.4 pounds Weight Capacity 300 pounds

Best Splurge: Pottery Barn Malibu Metal Adirondack Outdoor Lounge Chair

Pros Elegant style

Made with rustproof aluminum Cons Must be covered and stored indoors during inclement weather

With clean lines and a smooth powder-coated finish, Pottery Barn's Malibu Metal Adirondack Outdoor Lounge Chair is certainly splurgeworthy. These chairs are sleek and chic, but for the price tag, we wish they didn't require furniture covers or indoor storage when the weather gets rough.

Dimensions 37" H x 31" W x 37" D Colors 1 Weight 35.5 pounds Weight Capacity 200 pounds

Best Foldable: Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair

Pros Fadeproof

Weatherproof

Oversized seat Cons Assembly may be tricky

If Mother Nature tends to make her presence known in your neck of the woods, Adirondack chairs that fold for easy storage are probably a good idea. Made with high impact polystyrene (poly lumber), this folding chair may look and feel like real wood, but it checks boxes that wood just can't — they're weather-resistant, low maintenance, and far more durable.

The Serwall features a 22-inch armrest width, a seat that's 2 inches wider than most chairs on the market, and a curved back that increases ergonomic comfort with plenty of lumbar support.

Not only are these chairs a must for colorful outdoor furniture lovers, but they're also weatherproof and fadeproof. And if that weren't enough to zoom these to the top of your shortlist, they're on Amazon, so you can expect them to hit your doorstep within the week.

Dimensions 35.8" H x 29.4" W x 32.9" D Colors 35 Weight 44 pounds Weight Capacity 380 pounds

Best With Cup Holders: ECCB Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair

Pros Crafted in the USA

Designed with a cup holder

Eco-friendly Cons Seat depth may be short for some people

Nothing says backyard barbecue like a cold one in your cup holder. And while many Adirondack chairs seem to skip this little luxury, we found an excellent option for our shortlist. These Polywood Adirondack chairs are not only eco-friendly (they're constructed from 95% recycled materials), but they're handcrafted so the goodness and durability are built in. The mark of great porch chairs is a spot to rest your lemonade on a sultry afternoon, and these Adirondack chairs check that box quite nicely.

Dimensions 37.5" H x 30.25" W x 35.5" D Colors 24 Weight 39.5 pounds Weight Capacity 200 pounds

Best Polywood: Grant Park Traditional Curveback Adirondack Chair

Pros Weather-resistant

Eco-friendly

Reasonably priced Cons Customers noted some quality concerns

Polywood Adirondack chairs are a popular choice because they're eco-friendly (they use materials that may otherwise wind up in landfills and oceans) and exceptionally durable. So, whether you're concerned about your carbon footprint or adding more backyard chairs to your setup, these all-weather Adirondack chairs from The Home Depot are a good bet.

Grant Park chairs feature a curved waterfall front and contoured seat, both of which offer exceptional style and comfort. And because they are crafted with genuine Polywood lumber, you can bet they'll easily stand up to the hottest summer sun or the strongest coastal winds. These chairs are UV-protected, so they won't chip, peel, crack, or rot, and users have indicated that assembly is a breeze.

Dimensions 36.38" H x 29.25" W x 33.63" D Colors 12 Weight 36 pounds Weight Capacity 300 pounds

Best Rocking Chair: Beachcrest Home Sparks Rocking Adirondack Chair

Pros Looks like real wood

Weather-resistant

Easy to assemble Cons Seats may be narrow for some

Doesn’t recline

What's better than a single Adirondack rocking chair? A two-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs for a bargain price. The Sparks rocker looks like real wood but offers users the durability and low-maintenance requirements of resin. Stainless steel hardware holds the slats firmly in place, and the end result is plastic Adirondack chairs that won't split, crack, peel, or rot.

Dimensions 35'' H x 29.5'' W x 34.25'' D Colors 14 Weight 40 pounds Weight Capacity 375 pounds

Pros Weather-resistant

Easy to assemble Cons Might be too narrow for some people

Composite material flexes

If your local climate can hit a deep freeze in January and spike the mercury in August, you might consider these all-weather Adirondack chairs from L.L. Bean. Made of HDPE (high-density polyethylene), these lounge chairs are far more resilient than wood Adirondack chairs. The waterfall front is contoured for comfort, and these chairs are heavy enough to withstand a strong wind but not so heavy that you won't be able to move them closer to the fire pit. Even if they're left outside year-round, they won't warp, rot, or go flying into the neighbor's yard.

Dimensions 35" H x 29.25" W x 32.75" D Colors 7 Weight 34 pounds Weight Capacity 325 pounds

Best Modern: Project 62 Moore Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair

Pros Weather-resistant

Durable

Eco-friendly Cons Buyers reported missing hardware

If modern Adirondack chairs are more your style, these eco-friendly backyard chairs (or porch chairs — whatever) are an excellent choice. Made from Poly lumber, these chairs by Target's own Project 62 elegantly outfit any outdoor space. They're water-resistant and fade-resistant, and Target is so sure of itself that these Polywood Adirondack chairs are backed by a 20-year limited warranty.

Dimensions 32.25" H x 30.25" W x 32.25" D Colors 7 Weight 36 pounds Weight Capacity 325 pounds

Best Eucalyptus: Birch Lane Clarinda Eucalyptus Outdoor Adirondack Chair With Ottoman

Pros Made from durable eucalyptus

Low-maintenance

Comes with footrest Cons Pricey

If reclining doesn't cut it and lounging poolside is more your speed, this Adirondack chair with an ottoman footrest might be just what your mental health needs. This chair from Birch Lane features the angled seat and flat arms that you'd expect from an Adirondack chair, but it comes to you with the ease of a lounger. This Adirondack chair is made from natural wood, but it's eucalyptus, so it requires less maintenance than teak or other stained woods. Throw in a side table for your book and you're ready for summer.

Dimensions 36'' H x 30'' W x 38'' D Colors 1 Weight 39 pounds Weight Capacity 250 pounds

FAQ

‌What is so special about the Adirondack chair?‌ “The Adirondack chair is a classic piece of outdoor furniture that has been around for more than 100 years,” says Charles. “It’s known for its comfort and iconic design, making it popular throughout the world. The main features of this type of chair include wide armrests, a curved backrest, an angled seat, and support braces made from wood or plastic material, such as resin lumber (also called recycled plastic). Altogether, these elements make up the traditional ‘Adirondack’ style, which has become incredibly desirable among homeowners in recent years because it offers a unique combination of aesthetics and functionality that can elevate any outdoor area.” ‌How do you clean Adirondack chairs?‌ Cleaning your lawn chairs is inevitable. According to Charles, cleaning an Adirondack chair is as easy as “using a soft-bristled brush to remove any dirt and debris from the Adirondack chair’s surface” and washing it down with a bit of soap and water. ‌Can Adirondack chairs be used indoors?‌ “Yes, Adirondack chairs are suitable to take up indoor space,” says Charles. “They’re lightweight enough to move easily from one room to another yet strong enough that they won’t break even when used often. They’re also incredibly versatile; you can pair them with bright colors or traditional designs.”

