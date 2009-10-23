How to Restore Plastic Lawn Chairs

Plastic lawn furniture is a popular choice since it is durable and usually requires little maintenance. However, over time you may begin to notice that your plastic lawn chairs could use some freshening up. Whether the furniture is sun faded or needs a good cleaning due to neglect, there are a few solutions to get your patio furniture looking new again.

Cleaning Colored Furniture

Often the biggest problem with plastic lawn chairs is that they are dirty or have stains from wear and tear. To address this, create a cleaning solution of 1/4 cup of vinegar and a quart of warm water and clean the surface of your chairs using a soft-bristled brush. It's always best to rinse down the furniture afterward with a garden hose or wipe it down with a clean nonabrasive cloth and water.

If you notice certain areas with tougher stains, treat them by wiping down the plastic with pure white distilled vinegar. If vinegar is still not doing the trick, make a scrub using baking soda, which won't scratch or otherwise damage the surface of your plastic furniture. Wet the lawn chairs with water and sprinkle a layer of baking soda over the chairs, adding a bit more where you notice tougher stains.

If it's a localized stain, you can also dip a wet sponge directly into baking soda and then scrub the area. After scrubbing, let the mixture rest on the surface a bit before rinsing it off with water and allowing the furniture to sun-dry.

Restoring White Plastic Furniture

Cleaning and restoring white plastic lawn chairs can be a bit tricky. Using any type of product with bleach or chlorine in it can potentially cause long-term damage to your furniture, because the bleach will eat away at the plastic. To clean white lawn chairs, make a cleaning solution of 1/2 cup of liquid dish soap with 2 to 3 quarts of water. Rinse down the furniture first with a garden hose; then dip a nonabrasive scrub brush into the mixture and scrub the entire lawn chair. Replace the solution during the process if it becomes dirty. Once the chairs are clean, rinse them off with clean water and allow them to dry.

Reviving Faded Plastic

Don't be discouraged if cleaning your furniture still leaves it looking lackluster due to faded plastic. As with so many other uses, WD-40 can come to the rescue. To revive faded plastic, first make sure the furniture is clean. Then spray WD-40 over the plastic, making sure to hit any faded areas you wish to restore. Use a clean, dry cloth to rub the WD-40 into the plastic. Before using your furniture, wipe away any excess WD-40 so you do not get any on your clothing. This method should not be used on polycarbonate or clear polystyrene plastic, according to the WD-40 Company.