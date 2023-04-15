This Shower Design for a Hidden Shampoo Niche Is Infuriatingly Genius

As wonderful as a hot shower is, the messiness of shampoo and body wash bottles, shaving cream canisters, razors, bars of soap, and other unsightly doodads cluttering up that area can be a total buzzkill. That's why architect, interior designer, and builder Robert Berger devised a clever shower buildout to provide space to store such items. Berger recently shared his solution on TikTok, showing us his thoughtful process for the shower shelf and bench he created.

"The client did not want to see the shampoos in the corner or in a shampoo niche," Berger shares. And can you blame them? There's nothing more annoying than the messiness of shampoo bottles taking up precious space in your shower. Berger explains how he built a custom vanity for the bathroom that butts up against the shower and provides a space to create a small hidden shelf for the shampoo bottles.

"This way, every time she walks in, she's not looking at her shampoo niche," he says.

Berger also added a small secondary shelf to his design as a designated area for his client to stow their razors and soap. But he didn't stop there!

To provide the ultimate functionality and convenient shower experience for his client, Berger included a small bench in the shower that's the perfect height for leg shaving. "The distance of the leg-shaving bench is such that even if you go all the way up to it in the shower, you're not hitting the wall, you're not hitting your face, [and] you're not hitting your shins on that bench," he explains.

After seeing this walk-through of Berger's shower design, it's hard to imagine being satisfied with any other type of shower. Commenters on the post agree, with user @ilovem3rry responding with, "This is what it means to design with functionality in mind!" User @ivanalexanderjaen adds, "Most, if not all, principles of good design are here: easy to use, intuitive, easy to maintain, and promote happiness."

