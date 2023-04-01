The Trader Joe's Candle Smells Like Actual Tomato Leaves — and We Love It

If you've ever been lucky enough to smell a tomato leaf, you know how earthy and refreshing it can be. This is especially true if the tomato leaf was freshly picked or still attached to the plant. And now, thanks to the latest candle by Trader Joe's, you can enjoy this scent for hours (and hours) on end.

Per Reddit users, the retailer is now offering a limited-edition tomato leaf candle. It comes in a 9.5-ounce jar with a lid and is made of soy wax, coconut oil, and beeswax. There are also two lead-free cotton wicks and it burns for about 40 hours.

The label also notes that the seasonal scent features "hints of bergamot, rhubarb, and geranium." In other words, it sounds like a spring dream come true.

As one Reddit user notes: "Tomato plants have such a vibrant, green, and uplifting scent that is perfect for spring and summer!" Yet other shoppers described the aroma as "clean" and "earthy," which sounds pretty accurate to us.

If you regularly purchase Trader Joe's candles, you might recognize this scent. According to some shoppers, it appeared in a candle sampler a few years ago.

The 9.5-ounce candle costs $9.99 per jar, though the exact price might vary by location. It's also worth noting that it's a new item, so it might not be available at all locations just yet. If you can't find it at your store, be sure to ask an employee.

Other tomato candles to try:

If you don't live near a Trader Joe's, you can still indulge in tomato-scented candles.

Valkyrie Candle's Heirloom Tomato Candle is available in various sizes, including wax melts. It's made of soy wax and has notes of tomato leaf, lemon peel, basil, thyme, lemongrass, galbanum, and moss.

Apotheke has a Tomato Tarragon candle, which has a burn time of 60 to 70 hours. It's also made of soy wax and has hints of orange zest.

