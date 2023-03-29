This Brilliant Way to Upcycle Mesh Produce Bags Is Perfect for Plant Parents

By March 29, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Houseplants are the perfect decor pieces to add to your space, whether you live in a small apartment or expansive house. Adding a plant (or two ... or three) to your home brings a little bit of nature indoors while also improving indoor air quality and boosting your mood. What's not to love?

Advertisement

Houseplants do require proper care in order to thrive, though. The vast majority of them, especially succulents, absolutely do not like to sit in water. They need the proper soil and substrate so that when you water them, the water drains quickly and their roots don't get soggy. Otherwise, they could develop fatal diseases and fungal infections — no thank you.

Advertisement

Using well-draining soil and a pot with a drainage hole is the best way to keep your greenery in good shape, but you can take it a step further for even happier plants.

Advertisement

TikTok user @conniesgreenthumb shows us a brilliant (and free) way to add drainage to your plant pots by using upcycled mesh produce bags:

So the next time you finish off a bag of lemons, oranges, potatoes, onions, or any other produce that comes packaged in plastic mesh, don't throw the packaging away. Instead, fold it up and stuff it into the bottom of a plant pot before adding soil and your plant on top. Not only will this eco-friendly plant hack save waste from the landfill, but it will also keep your plants happy and healthy.

Advertisement

Don't have a mesh produce bag? Don't worry — Connie notes that eggshells also work to add drainage to your plant pots. Plus, this hack combats food waste. We love a win-win!

fiddle leaf fig tree
These 8 Houseplants Are Pretty Much Unkillable
by Maryn Liles
Planter in hanging planter by window
11 Unusual Houseplant Hacks That Actually Work
by Teo Spengler
Rubber plants (Ficus elastica)
These Are the Houseplants That Naturally Clean Air
by Teo Spengler

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice