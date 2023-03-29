This Brilliant Way to Upcycle Mesh Produce Bags Is Perfect for Plant Parents

Houseplants are the perfect decor pieces to add to your space, whether you live in a small apartment or expansive house. Adding a plant (or two ... or three) to your home brings a little bit of nature indoors while also improving indoor air quality and boosting your mood. What's not to love?

Houseplants do require proper care in order to thrive, though. The vast majority of them, especially succulents, absolutely do not like to sit in water. They need the proper soil and substrate so that when you water them, the water drains quickly and their roots don't get soggy. Otherwise, they could develop fatal diseases and fungal infections — no thank you.

Using well-draining soil and a pot with a drainage hole is the best way to keep your greenery in good shape, but you can take it a step further for even happier plants.

TikTok user @conniesgreenthumb shows us a brilliant (and free) way to add drainage to your plant pots by using upcycled mesh produce bags:

So the next time you finish off a bag of lemons, oranges, potatoes, onions, or any other produce that comes packaged in plastic mesh, don't throw the packaging away. Instead, fold it up and stuff it into the bottom of a plant pot before adding soil and your plant on top. Not only will this eco-friendly plant hack save waste from the landfill, but it will also keep your plants happy and healthy.

Don't have a mesh produce bag? Don't worry — Connie notes that eggshells also work to add drainage to your plant pots. Plus, this hack combats food waste. We love a win-win!

