Planting flowers is the best way to add beauty to your outdoor space while also boosting your home's curb appeal. But if gardening isn't your forte (or you just don't have the time to tend to your flowers), we have a solution.

Advertisement

The creator behind Olive Branch Cottage revealed an absolutely genius hack to fill your planter boxes full of gorgeous blooms with minimal effort. Seriously, we can't believe we've never thought of this.

Advertisement

Instead of buying potting soil and plants at your local garden store and getting your hands dirty to plant them all, you can simply use one (yes, one) hanging planter.

Visit your local nursery or garden supply store to find a hanging basket full of stunning flowers that you absolutely love. Instead of hanging this planter up outside your house, use it to easily fill your planter boxes.

Place a flower pot upside down in the planter box first to give the hanging planter something to sit on top of. Then, simply place your hanging planter inside and remove the hooks. Most hanging baskets come with hooks that are removable by hand, but if yours doesn't, you can use pliers to clip it off.

And voila! Just like that, you have a planter box bursting with blooms without even getting your hands dirty.

Tip While this flower hack is certainly easier than filling your planter the old-fashioned way (by buying soil and plants and doing it yourself), it's not always cheaper. A large hanging basket can cost upwards of $50, while a bag of soil and a handful of flowers usually costs around $30 total. The cost largely depends on where you purchase the supplies and what type of plants or flowers you choose.

Advertisement