Scrub Daddy Has a Recycling Rewards Program We Never Knew Existed

Scrub Daddy fans, listen up. If there was ever a reason to love the iconic household brand even more, Scrub Daddy has a recycling rewards program that gives you credits for sending in old sponges and helps reduce landfill waste.

TikTok user lifewithsydneyx posted the PSA about the program and it looks like we weren't the only ones who didn't know it existed. But luckily for us, the process is pretty simple.

According to the brand, you create an account at the Scrub Daddy Smile Shop, log in, and go to "Recycling Rewards." Next, you fill out a form, including which Scrub Daddy products you want to recycle and how many you want to recycle. The brand then has to review your submission and, if approved, you can earn up to $10 in credits per form.

Once you return your used Scrub Daddy sponges, the brand sends the sponges to an industrial recycling facility to convert the foam (mixed with other non-hazardous materials) into fuel. However, the only potential drawback of the recycling program is that you have to pay for shipping yourself, but given how lightweight the sponges are, it'll only set you back a few dollars.

