People Are Losing It Over This Exclusive Scrub Daddy

It's no secret that people love Scrub Daddy, but exactly ​how much​ do people love the smiley cleaning tools? Over on TikTok, thanks to user @viva.la.nat, we discovered that a certain exclusive Scrub Daddy has the crowd going wild — so wild, in fact, that it's now being sold for over $50.

The Scrub Daddy in question is the Gray Scrub Daddy that is being sold for just $3.99 at Crate and Barrel. Since Scrub Daddy is known for its vibrant colors, this one is much more "aesthetic," as @viva.la.nat puts it, and will seamlessly blend in with more decor styles.

"Why do kitchen tools have to be so brightly colored?! Scrub Daddy knows what's up. We are so happy to be able to display it, as it matches our kitchen," writes one reviewer on the product page. Another adds, "I love the Scrub Daddy sponge and was thrilled to find it in a calm, neutral color."

People love this sponge so much that Crate and Barrel had to add, "This item is in high demand and may take longer than usual to arrive. Estimated in early December." It is also out of stock on the Scrub Daddy site, and there is only one three-pack left for $15.99 on Amazon. That would explain why someone is selling the sponge for $55 (plus $7.99 shipping) on Mercari. Yikes.

Fortunately, if you're not tied to the gray color, but still want to go the neutral route, you can buy a two-pack of White Scrub Daddy Sponges for $12.99 on Amazon. If you're tied to the gray and refuse to accept an alternative, then you can still order the sponge from Crate and Barrel, but might have to accept that it's going to be your December holiday gift.