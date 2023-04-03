11 Coffee Tables With Storage to Maximize Your Space

When most of us think of living room furniture, soft, cozy furnishings are probably the first mental picture to come to mind. Plush couches where we can snooze on a Saturday afternoon or deep couches that are comfortable enough for movie night are top of mind for many. But the humble coffee table is a must-have that can't be overlooked. Where else would you put your popcorn, your beverage, or your glasses come nap time?

And if you play your cards right and opt for a coffee table with storage, you get so much more bang for your buck. In addition to a solid surface for anything and everything, you get plenty of extra space (sometimes hidden or sometimes not so hidden — whatever floats your boat) for blankets, magazines, and more.

There's no doubt that coffee tables with storage are an excellent addition to any living space. But where to start? Here, of course. Ahead, we've curated a dynamite list of some great thought-starters. Whether you're looking for rustic, midcentury modern, acacia wood, faux marble, or industrial styles, you'll find it here.

The Best Coffee Tables With Storage

This industrial-style coffee table is an excellent example of form meets function, or shall we say, where coffee table meets storage? The lift-top design opens up to reveal plenty of extra space. Plus, the pop-up design easily allows this table to pull double duty as a TV stand or dining table (in front of the TV).

If your living space look leans toward the coastal grandmother aesthetic, this stylish coffee table would be a great focal point for the room with its breezy wicker top and solid wood base. The top lifts up to reveal plenty of storage for board games, blankets, and whatever else you want out of sight but still within reach.

No one ever said storage has to be hidden, and this coffee table offers plenty with a sleek lower shelf. The midcentury modern design and gorgeous wood grain are '70s supreme.

Although inspired by midcentury modern design, this solid wood coffee table has loads of minimalist Scandinavian vibes. A high-heat finishing process gives the natural grain a nice pop, and the open shelf is perfect for books, magazines, or nothing at all.

Anyone looking for plush finishes in their home decor will find it here with this elegant piece from Crate and Barrel. Although technically not a coffee table, this storage ottoman efficiently pulls double and even triple duty. Rest your feet, set down your book, or open the top to reveal tons of storage space.

If hard lines aren't quite your bag, you might appreciate the soft curve of this round coffee table with a mango wood top. The perfect centerpiece for busy living rooms, its top lifts for discreet storage for whatever you need to stash.

This cocktail table features clean lines, a sleek metal frame, and a tempered glass top that's suitable for the most modern living spaces. If you like the style but not the combo, it's endlessly customizable with two wood options for the base and 19 options for the top. So, whether you're looking for a marble top, smoked glass, or granite, the Williams coffee table might work. And it has storage a plenty with storage drawers for things you'd rather hide and an open storage shelf for the things you don't.

Like matching pieces? Add the Williams End Table to your cart too.

Beautifully straddling the line between a midcentury modern and contemporary style, the mixed-material design of the Baird Coffee Table from Rejuvenation is a gorgeous addition to any living space. Made of solid walnut, walnut veneer, and metal legs, the Baird features both open storage and an opportunity for hidden storage with lower storage drawers.

Need a coffee table for a small space? Try this affordable option available on everyone's favorite e-commerce giant: Amazon. The Furinno Coffee Table is made of MDF in an elegant deep espresso, and the beige storage bins give it an interesting two-tone effect.

If rectangles and squares don't quite fit into your living space, this unique coffee table from Joss & Main is a fab find. It's geometric, it's hexagonal, and the hinged top lifts up to reveal a spacious hidden storage compartment. What's not to love?

This storage coffee table is a super-sleek addition to your living space. The rustic, distressed wood finish highlights the knots and the gorgeous wood grain, and the metal frame brings out its industrial style. And if matching living room furniture is high on your list, there are matching side tables.

How We Chose

To compile this list of storage coffee tables, we went on the ultimate virtual shopping trip. We scoured the best e-tailers and far reaches of the internet to find some incredible options. We took care to find options for every style of home decor, including midcentury modern, Scandinavian, industrial, and contemporary, so there's something for everyone. Next, we looked at the type of storage each table offers, like hidden storage and open storage with shelves. And finally, we checked the reviews to make sure our choices were on point.

