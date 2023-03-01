Ina Garten Renovated Her Kitchen After 25 Years, and of Course, It’s Everything

In our eyes, Ina Garten can do no wrong — whether she's cooking up a delicious meal or decorating her home. Just a few months ago, we were fawning over her living room couches, which are an unexpected burnt orange color. And now, we can't get enough of Garten's renovated kitchen.

"During the pandemic, I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn't done in 25 years!!" Garten wrote on Instagram. "I built my dream pantry and bought my favorite Lacanche stove plus lots of @tessatraeger food photographs and a great view of the garden. It's so much fun testing recipes in my new kitchen!"

Video of the Day

Even Nancy Meyers, beloved director and queen of the perfect movie kitchen, commented on the post, saying, "Love every pic! Beautiful! That view!!"

Along with her caption, Garten includes four photos of the brand new kitchen. In the first, we get to see the white open shelving where the chef stores her mostly white and cream plates, bowls, cookware, and vases. With the latter, there are a few pops of blue.

The second photo showcases Garten's powerhouse Lacanche stove with pots and pans hanging above it, while the third features a corner of her kitchen counter. There, she has six framed food photographs by artist Tessa Traeger and a line of cookbooks with colorful spines on a white and gray Calacatta Gold marble counter. Her cabinets appear to be a shade of light gray.

As for the final photo, we get to see Garten's marble counters topped with fresh flowers and blooming branches in clear glass vases. In the background, through the open windows, we can spot immaculately manicured hedges.

Now, to match her dreamy recipes, Ina Garten has her (and our) dream kitchen.

