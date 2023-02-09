Americans Expect Their Partner to Spend This Much on Valentine's Day

While it seems like many of us are still sorting out our new year's resolutions (or perhaps still keeping up with dry January), 2023 is moving along quickly, and Valentine's Day will already be here next week. Many partners will expect a nice surprise from their Cupid on February 14 — after all, billions are spent on the holiday yearly. However, with rising inflation still affecting much of the nation, many are finding that their Valentine's Day budgets are squeezed tighter than, well, someone who just got a great Valentine's gift.

In fact, a recent survey suggests that more than 1 in 4 Americans expect their partner not to spend on gifts this Valentine's Day.

The survey, conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub, aimed to track consumer behavior during Valentine's Day amidst high inflation. Researchers surveyed Americans on topics ranging from spending habits to the impact of money problems on relationships.

In addition to those who say they don't think any money should be spent on them this year, 35% say they expected significant others to spend less than $50 on a gift this holiday, another 30% say they think it should be between $50 and $100, and a mere 9% expect their lover to break the bank and spend over $100.

Surprisingly, only 23% say that they expect a partner to spend less this year than in previous years — it looks like your spouse won't be cutting you a break on inflation either. It could be worth staying in with a romantic home-cooked meal, though, as 36% say eating out on Valentine's Day is a bad value.

For those planning on dropping some plastic for a gift, 1 in 5 say a Valentine's Day gift is worth going into credit card debt over, with men 45% more likely than women to do so.

You can check out the full infographic at WalletHub, which also delves into how spending habits affect relationships year-round.

