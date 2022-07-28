If You're a Life Path Number 9, This Houseplant Is Ideal for You

​You know your astrological sign, but are you up to speed on Numerology? It is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Your Life Path number​​​​​​​ — ​​​​​​​determined by your birth date​​​​​​​ — ​​​​​​​is the most influential numerology number, describing your character, including specific tendencies and traits that will impact and shape your life.​​

​If you don't know your Life Path Number, click the link above ("How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number") or scroll to the bottom of this page to learn the quick equation.​​​​​

About Life Path Number 9 Personalities

If you were born into the Life Path Number 9 vibration, you're on a personal journey to embody the wisdom you have gathered over many lifetimes walking this Earth​.​ Your highest path will ask you to change the world.

People traveling Life Path 9 are humanitarians, with a strong sense of compassion and generosity. Helping others is an important part of your life as your ultimate goal is working toward a better world.

LPN 9 is an idealist, seeing the potential in a person before taking note of their actual character. This incredibly positive trait helps motivate others, but Number 9s also have the practical know-how to make actual positive change. These old souls want nothing more than to save the world and we've scouted out the houseplant that will assist LPN9s along the way: it's the peace lily (​Spathiphyllum wallissi​​), as amazing a houseplant as you are likely to find in terms of making the world a better place.

The Peace Lily Plant and LPN9

Life Path Number 9 individuals have a strong sense of responsibility and a deep desire to do good in the world. Given your uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time, you manifest magical upgrades for the people around you. The Life Path Number 9 journey has a highly spiritual thread through its core.

With its lush, emerald evergreen foliage and unique fluorescence, lilies are definitely decorative, but they also offer incredible benefits to their owners. They remove toxins from the air, reduce microbes and allergens in the environment, assist with stress reduction and mental health, support a more productive working environment, and even help people get a better night's sleep.

Given all this, it is no surprise that they have feng shui benefits. In short, like Life Path Number 9 travelers, peace lilies just cannot stop helping the people they interact with.

Buying a Peace Lily Houseplant

Though exceptional plants, peace lilies are neither hard to find or expensive. If there is a reasonable nursery or garden store in your location, the odds are that they have peace lilies. Or walk into Walmart and buy one in a 4-inch pot for under $7.00. Life Path 9s will prefer to shop local since it is better for the world.

However, Amazon's selection is excellent and they will deliver to your door. The same 4-inch potted peace lily will cost you $5.49 at Hirt's Garden Store, through Amazon. Or go big with Costa Farm's peace lily in a 15-inch white cylinder pot for just under $40. Since LPN9s enjoy worldly success without even wanting it, the extra expense won't phase you.

For an enormous selection, visit Etsy. We only suggest this since we know those on Life Path 9 aren't phased by options! As of the time of publication, Etsy offers close to 2,000 different peace lily pots ranging from small to huge. Bloomscape offers a gorgeous large peace lily in a variety of pot colors for $99. Whichever one you choose, LPN9, you are sure to incorporate it into your life in a way to bring the most peace to the community.

How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number

The formula to get your Life Path Number is quite simple: you add together the numbers making up your birthday year, your birthday date, and your birth year. Each calculation should be done separately and reduced to a one-digit number or one of the master numbers, 11, 22, and 33. The master numbers are not reduced further until the end.

For example, someone born on 08/24/1986 would proceed as follows:

1) Calculate the month [add 0 + 8 = 8]

2) Calculate the date [2 + 4 = 6]

3) Calculate the year [1 + 9 + 8 + 6 = 24]

4) If the sum is a two digit number, continue to add digits together to get to a single digit [2 + 4 = 6]

5) Add the three single digits for month, day and year to get your Life Path Number; 8 + 6 + 6 = 20

6) If the sum is two digits, keep calculating until you get a single digit: representing the Life Path Number: 2 + 0 = 2: Life Path Number 2

Note that 11, 22 and 33 are "master numbers." If any of your additions yields this number, do not break it down further by adding the two identical digits together. For example, with a birth date of 07/29/1974:

1) 0 + 7 = 7

2) 2 = 9 = 11 [do not break down further here]

3) 1 + 9 + 7 + 4 + = 21; 2 + 1 = 3

4) 7 + 11 + 3 = 21; 2 + 1 = 3: Life Path Number 3

