If You're a Life Path Number 1, This Houseplant Is Ideal for You

​You know your astrological sign, but are you up to speed on Numerology? It is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Your Life Path number​ — ​determined by your birth date​ — ​is the most influential numerology number, describing your character, including specific tendencies and traits that will impact and shape your life.​

​If you don't know your Life Path Number, click the link above ("How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number") or scroll to the bottom of this page to learn the quick equation.​

About Life Path Number 1 Personalities

Independent and hardworking, or competitive and aggressive? All of the above are true for those on Life Path Number 1, the highest life path. The LPN1s are the natural leaders, the innovators who motivate others by with their incredible energy, drive, and creativity.

If this is you, you are a restless and pioneering spirit who won't have much time or patience to dedicate to a houseplant. But the quiet radiance of a healthy plant in your space will add a serene dimension to your life that will benefit a high-charger like you. We've found the perfect houseplant choice for you, one as as independent, tireless, and growth-oriented as you are: the Tradescantia Zebrina .

The Tradescantia Zebrina and LPN1

If you were born into the Life Path Number 1 vibration, you are on an exciting journey of discovery that will drive you forward at amazing speed toward your own goals. Your stamina and enthusiasm are endless, driven by an overwhelming passion for life. Taking risks is your bread and butter and achievement is all but assured. Regardless of circumstances, you'll turn those challenges around and continue to prosper. They say that LPN 1 is the top path, and who are we to argue?

If houseplants had life paths, the Tradescantia Zebrina would be on the top path as well. Like those in LPN1, the Tradescantia Zebrina plant simply cannot be kept down. It thrives anywhere, in almost any circumstances, spreading its gorgeous purple-and-silver-striped leaves cascading over the edge of a hanging basket to glisten in the light and take up all available space.

Care for Tradescantia Zebrina

The Tradescantia Zebrina is a vining houseplant that simply ignores rules and boundaries. In the wild, it grows anywhere and everywhere, earning it the "invasive" label. In a hanging basket, it cascades down like a gorgeous and colorful waterfall. Just like folks traveling LPN1, the Tradescantia Zebrina requires little help from others to do what it wants. Yes, it is independent and aggressive, but that's not necessarily bad, as LPN1s are well aware.

If you are on a LPN1 path, you're busy creating, competing, and achieving, so needy houseplants need not apply. The minimal care requirements of the Tradescantia Zebrina mesh perfectly with your priorities. Potted in well-draining soil, the Tradescantia Zebrina only needs a bright corner with indirect light and a bit of water when the soil feels dry. Pruning? While you are taking a moment to consolidate your plans and schemes, LPM1, you can pinch off back the growing tips to keep the plant lush.

Buying a Tradescantia Zebrina

One of the joys of acquiring a houseplant that is known to be invasive is that the stems are likely to sprout readily from cuttings. And the Tradescantia Zebrina is no exception. Clippings root easily and are an inexpensive way to go. You can find rooting cuttings on sale from Fulchers Gardens on Etsy for as low as $1.00 a stem. Or go with the cuttings offered on Etsy by Songbird 5213. Three of these cuttings in a rich burgundy hue costs under $5.

But we know that most LPN1s ares not likely to have time to pot up cuttings, given their many plans and projects for the year ahead and their tireless drive to succeed. That makes already potted plants the best option and you can find them online. We love the 10-inch potted Tradescantia Zebrina offered by Home Depot. It is more expensive, at around $25, but all you have to do is take the plant from its box and hang it in a spot with good, indirect light. This accomplished, the LPN1 can go back to exploring uncharted territory and shaking up the status quo. If you prefer using your Amazon Prime, try their Tradescantia Variegated Purple Silver Tradescantia Zebrina. It comes in a large, 6-inch hanging basket and will set you back $76.

Whichever Tradescantia Zebrina you decide to buy, LPN1, we are confident the plant will thrive. In your life so charged with innovation and success, it wouldn't dare do anything else!

How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number

The formula to get your Life Path number is quite simple: you add together the numbers making up your birthday year, your birthday date, and your birth year. Each calculation should be done separately and reduced to a one-digit number or one of the master numbers, 11, 22, and 33. The master numbers are not reduced further until the end.

For example, someone born on 08/24/1986 would proceed as follows:

1) calculate the month [add 0 + 8 = 8]

2) calculate the date [2 + 4 = 6]

3) calculate the year [1 + 9 + 8 + 6 = 24]

4) if the sum is a two digit number, continue to add digits together to get to a single digit [2 + 4 = 6]

4) add the three single digits for month, day and year to get your Life Path Number; 8 + 6 + 6 = 20

5) if the sum is two digits, keep calculating until you get a single digit: representing the Life Path Number: 2 + 0 = 2: Life Path Number 2

Note that 11, 22 and 33 are "master numbers." If any of your additions yields this number, do not break it down further by adding the two identical digits together. For example, with a birth date of 07/29/1974:

1) 0 + 7 = 7

2) 2 = 9 = 11 [do not break down further here]

3) 1 + 9 + 7 + 4 + = 21; 2 + 1 = 3

4) 7 + 11 + 3 = 21; 2 + 1 = 3: Life Path Number 3