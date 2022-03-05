If You're a Life Path Number 3, This Houseplant Is Ideal for You

​You know your astrological sign, but are you up to speed on Numerology? It is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Your Life Path number​​ — ​​determined by your birth date​​ — ​​is the most influential numerology number, describing your character, including specific tendencies and traits that will impact and shape your life.​​

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​If you don't know your Life Path Number, click the link above ("How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number") or scroll to the bottom of this page to learn the quick equation.

About Life Path Number 3 Personalities

There are a few people out there who just make others happy, and those people are usually traveling Life Path Number 3. Creative, generous, charismatic, and optimistic, LPN3 people are the folks who are able to see the positive in everything and everybody. They love life so much that they never doubt for a minute that everything will work out, and, for one reason or another, everything often does work out for these delightful companions.

If this is you, you might be a writer, an artist, a poet, or a musician, someone using their talent and optimism to inspire and charm those around them. What houseplant could be better as a complement to LPN3s than one symbolizing optimism? Yup, we are talking about the baby rubber plant, ​Peperomia Obtusifolia​ 'Variegata.' Like the LPN3 personality, the baby rubber plant makes everybody happy just to be in the same room with its cheerful, glowing leaves.

The Peperomia Obtusifolia and LPN3

If you are traveling along Life Path Number 3, your energy vibrates with playfulness, independence, creativity, and positivity. These are endearing qualities which make it easy to understand why people just like to be around you. Your optimism is contagious, your caring unlimited, and your personal charisma is tops. Sociable, good looking and popular, making people happy is what you do best.

What houseplant could possibly duplicate these people-pleasing traits? We had to look far and wide to find one that is perfect for you, LPN3, but we found it: the baby rubber plant. Everybody wants a rubber plant these days, and none are more popular than the ​Peperomia obtusifolia​ 'Variegata.' It has bright green leaves marbled with ivory that can trail or hang, making it an attention-grabbing addition to any nook or corner. Need more proof of its popularity, LPN3? It was chosen as Plant of the Year for 2022 by floral gift retailer, 1-800-Flowers.

Advertisement

Care for Peperomia Obtusifolia 'Variegata'

The Peperomia obtusifolia 'Variegata' is a tropical, evergreen cultivated for its beautiful, shiny foliage. Native to warm realms like Mexico, Florida, and the Caribbean, it offers thick moisture-retaining succulent leaves of exceptional eye-appeal, shiny and tear-shaped. This means it is drought tolerant and won't blink and eye if you leave it, LPN3, as you rush off to Burning Man or to trek across Iceland.

If you are on a LPN3 path, you are busy creating, inspiring others, or traveling around and having fun. That means fussy houseplants aren't likely to have top priority in your life. No worries: the baby rubber plant is rated as one of the best for beginners and busy people. It only needs indirect light and well-draining soil, plus a little water if and when you get the chance. In return, you'll find endless inspiration in the unique markings of its gorgeous leaves and its popularity with your guests will increase your own.

Buying a Peperomia Obtusifolia 'Variegata'

Picking out the right baby rubber plant will be a fun quest for you LPN3, and it will charge your every-full batteries to see all the different choices. It's best to take an afternoon and visit the local stores. Shopping for a beautiful houseplant is something that will please your inner child.

If you decide to go online to delight in even more choices, we have found a few that will inspire you. Why just get one plant when you can get three? We love Walgreen's trio of baby rubber plants, and, when grouped together, they are sure to bring additional joy into the room. You can get all three shipped to you for a cost of under $30.

Advertisement

This beauty from Greendigs comes in a fluted or smooth ceramic pot in a color of your choice. It's $35 for a 5-inch plant. We can't resist the blush pink color or the spanish moss.

We also loved the Peperomia offered by 9EzTropical through Amazon. The cute, rounded leaves show stunning variegation. A 3-inch pot is only $17. And Rooted, also through Amazon, sells a baby rubber plant in a 4-inch container that is shipped to you directly from their greenhouse to your door to ensure a happy arrival. It's under $20 and comes with a 14-day guarantee.

Whichever ​Peperomia obtusifolia​ you decide to buy, LPN3, the baby rubber will thrive, given the creative company it will keep. We have the feeling that this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number

The formula to get your Life Path number is quite simple: you add together the numbers making up your birthday year, your birthday date, and your birth year. Each calculation should be done separately and reduced to a one-digit number or one of the master numbers, 11, 22, and 33. The master numbers are not reduced further until the end.

For example, someone born on 08/24/1986 would proceed as follows:

1) Calculate the month [add 0 + 8 = 8]

2) Calculate the date [2 + 4 = 6]

3) Calculate the year [1 + 9 + 8 + 6 = 24]

4) If the sum is a two digit number, continue to add digits together to get to a single digit [2 + 4 = 6]

5) Add the three single digits for month, day and year to get your Life Path Number; 8 + 6 + 6 = 20

6) If the sum is two digits, keep calculating until you get a single digit: representing the Life Path Number: 2 + 0 = 2: Life Path Number 2

Note that 11, 22 and 33 are "master numbers." If any of your additions yields this number, do not break it down further by adding the two identical digits together. For example, with a birth date of 07/29/1974:

1) 0 + 7 = 7

2) 2 = 9 = 11 [do not break down further here]

3) 1 + 9 + 7 + 4 + = 21; 2 + 1 = 3

4) 7 + 11 + 3 = 21; 2 + 1 = 3: Life Path Number 3