If You're a Life Path Number 6, This Houseplant Is Ideal for You

​You know your astrological sign, but are you up to speed on Numerology? It is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Your Life Path number​​​​​ — ​​​​​determined by your birth date​​​​​ — ​​​​​is the most influential numerology number, describing your character, including specific tendencies and traits that will impact and shape your life.​​​​​

​If you don't know your Life Path Number, click the link above ("How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number") or scroll to the bottom of this page to learn the quick equation.

About Life Path Number 6 Personalities

If you are traveling along Life Path Number 6, happiness for you is taking care of others and you nurture all forms of life that cross your path. Your personal journey in this lifetime is to create sanctuary space for others, to give them a safe place to rest and heal.

No life path cares more about justice than you, LPN6, and your strong sense of responsibility is both personal and collective. Empathetic and compassionate, you know instinctively what your friends and acquaintances require to bloom and grow, and you do everything in your considerable power to help that happen.

When a LPN6 is selecting a houseplant, "easy-care" is not a priority. The odds are that LPN6s rescue plants others have given up on and tossed out with the garbage, finding what they need with the same sure sense of love and direction that you bring to human encounters.

That's why the houseplant we've picked for Life Path 6 travelers is the maidenhair fern ​(​Adiantum raddianum).​ Like LPN6s, maidenhair ferns, with their delicate fan-shaped leaf segments in tender green, sooth the spirit. In addition, maidenhairs will appeal to the "mothering" side of LPNs since they require careful nurturing to thrive as houseplants.

The Maidenhair Fern and LPN6

To Life Path Number 6 individuals, any wanderer in need of help can find rest and refuge in the sanctuary this LPN has created. Number 6, in life paths numerology, represents harmony, creativity, and loving service and the idea of ignoring the needs of any creature is anathema to a LPN6. The gentle fragility of the tiny maidenhair fern leaves will appeal to all of their nurturing instincts.

Those living in mild, moist climates may see these graceful ferns growing in the wild in unlikely places, like up the sides of a cliff in a forested area or in the crevices of a shady rock wall. But this doesn't mean that maidenhair are easy houseplants. Indoors, a maidenhair fern has very specific needs that are tricky to meet. It needs high humidity, constantly wet soil, and excellent drainage. It also needs dappled sunshine; too much sun will crisp them fast, and too little will lead to yellowing fronds and stunted growth.

Those traveling Life Path Number 6 live to serve, so a houseplant like the lovely little maidenhair will be right up their alley. And a healthy, thriving maidenhair fern fills anyone in the vicinity with serenity and a sense of hope.

Buying a Maidenhair Fern

Those with less nurturing ability than a LPN6 will want to shop for a maidenhair fern in person, since getting a green, healthy specimen will be of prime importance in keeping the lact little plant alive. A trip to a local garden store or a store like Lowe's can yield a selection.

But those traveling LPN6 can take the risk of ordering online since nursing a weak plant back to life will be a piece of cake for them. Anyway, these nurturing folk will be so busy caring for those around them to take a trip to the store. Just crank up Amazon for a great selection. Look at the - inch maidenhair in a 3-inch pot offered by 9EzTropical. It's under $20. Or how about a fragrant maidenhair. This cultivar ​Adiantum raddianum​ 'Fragrantissima' comes from SKEMIX in a 4-inch pot for just over $27. For a bigger plant, go with a maidenhair in a 6-inch pot from House Plant Shop for just over $30.

If the photos in Etsy are to be trusted, you'll find an incredible selection of ravishing ferns from their different shops. Dose of Succulents presents an utter lovely plant in a 6-inch pot for only $20. The seller has over 10,000 5-star reviews so we'd trust that photo.

Or try a selection of three different types of maidenhair fern from Fresh from Greenhouse. This Etsy seller also has tip-top reviews and the Maidenhair Bundle is very cute indeed, three 4-inch plants, a 'Silver Dollar' maidenhair, a 'Little Lady' maidenhair, and a 'Fragrance' maidenhair. It will cost you $35.

How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number

The formula to get your Life Path Number is quite simple: you add together the numbers making up your birthday year, your birthday date, and your birth year. Each calculation should be done separately and reduced to a one-digit number or one of the master numbers, 11, 22, and 33. The master numbers are not reduced further until the end.

For example, someone born on 08/24/1986 would proceed as follows:

1) Calculate the month [add 0 + 8 = 8]

2) Calculate the date [2 + 4 = 6]

3) Calculate the year [1 + 9 + 8 + 6 = 24]

4) If the sum is a two digit number, continue to add digits together to get to a single digit [2 + 4 = 6]

5) Add the three single digits for month, day and year to get your Life Path Number; 8 + 6 + 6 = 20

6) If the sum is two digits, keep calculating until you get a single digit: representing the Life Path Number: 2 + 0 = 2: Life Path Number 2

Note that 11, 22 and 33 are "master numbers." If any of your additions yields this number, do not break it down further by adding the two identical digits together. For example, with a birth date of 07/29/1974:

1) 0 + 7 = 7

2) 2 = 9 = 11 [do not break down further here]

3) 1 + 9 + 7 + 4 + = 21; 2 + 1 = 3

4) 7 + 11 + 3 = 21; 2 + 1 = 3: Life Path Number 3

