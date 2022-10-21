‌You know your astrological sign, but are you up to speed on Numerology? It is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Your Life Path number‌​​​​​​​ — ​​​​​​​‌determined by your birth date‌​​​​​​​ — ​​​​​​​‌is the most influential numerology number, describing your character, including specific tendencies and traits that will impact and shape your life.‌​​

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​If you don't know your Life Path Number, click the link above ("How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number") or scroll to the bottom of this page to learn the quick equation.​​​​​

About Master Life Path Number 22

If you were born into the Master Life Path Number 22 vibration, you are a great visionary, combining LPN 11's piercing intuition with the practical nature of LPN 4. This is a magic combination, giving MLPN 22 enormous potential, perhaps the most of any life path.

Advertisement

A MLPN 22 path is one of the master paths and someone traveling this path is called a master builder. If this is you, you have the qualities necessary and the ultimate capacity to make your dreams into reality. But MLPN 22 goals, though ambitious, don't fall into the usual "fame and fortune" categories. Rather, they are are outside of your personal realm. A ‌master builder‌ strives to serve the greater good of humanity.

Advertisement

People traveling Master Life Path 22 are a powerful mix of insights and methodology. They want to make the world better, but unlike many wannabes, they have the capacity to actually do so. We looked long and hard for a houseplant that could accompany a MLPN22 along their journey, and we finally found the best possible botanical assistance: it's the mistletoe cactus (Rhipsalis Baccifera), the most astonishing and unique houseplant on the planet, and one heck of a master builder itself.

Advertisement

The Mistletoe Cactus and MLPN 22

Master Life Path Number 22 individuals have have the blinding instincts of a master poet and the practical genius of those who figured out how to build the first pyramid. This mixture of spiritual dreamer and boy scout plan to change the world, and have a good chance at doing so. If you are a MLPN 22, you may have started small but nobody doubted that you would meet your compassionate goals.

Advertisement

An extraordinary succulent, the epiphytic mistletoe cactus also starts small, but those who know this species would bet their bottom dollar that it won't stay that way. Sited in a hanging basket, the small stems of the cactus grow upward until they outgrow that phase and send their thick, elongated tendrils cascading down in a mass of trailing greenery.

Advertisement

The mistletoe is an unusual plant, even for a cactus. It is nicknamed the chain cactus or the link plant since it doesn't have a central spine but constructs its impressive drooping foliage link by link. Talk about a master builder! The slender, pendant branch stems can get to 30 feet long in the wild and produce pale greenish flowers, followed by "mistletoe-type" berries in white, pink or red.

Advertisement

If you are into feng shui, you may hesitate to bring in this exceptional plant since some people consider cactuses as bad feng shui. But that's only because of the thorns. A cactus without thorns, like the mistletoe, is the exception to the rule. In fact, it is as exceptional and impressive a plant as LPN 22 is an individual. Like the LPN 22, it demands little of others, growing in dappled sun or shade in any well-draining soil.

Advertisement

Buying a Mistletoe Cactus

Though unusual plants, you can find mistletoe cacti for sale without hiring a private detective. Call any succulent specialty stores in your area and even local plant nurseries. If a shop offers air plants, there's a good chance that they have these special cacti. Use your famous intuition, MLPN 22, and visit the one that feels likely and lucky.

Alternatively, it's easy to find mistletoe cactus online. The first place to look is Etsy, and it may be the last place you need to look too, since they list over 1,000 different cactus plants under this heading, including this beauty from SVELAN for $39.99. Some are classic, like the attractive cactus in a 5-inch pot from LilyParadise Flowers for $25. Others are odd and interesting variations, like the six cuttings of a red-leafed plant offered by SaleByOwner for $30. Don't be afraid to try rooting a cutting; mistletoe cactus is a succulent that propagates readily from stem cuttings.

For a full-blown version right out of the gate, take a look at Mazzeta's Rhipsalis Baccifera Mistletoe Cactus. It comes in a 5-inch container for just over $40. A less expensive alternative is thinner but perhaps longer. It comes from PassifloraPlantsPR and is billed as a "long" hanging cactus. The cost is $20.

Or if you'd rather skip Etsy, why not try the plant offered by Steve's Leaves for under $13? It's a very low price for a mistletoe cactus in a 3.5-4 inch plant. Another good-looking option? A well-established plant with 8-inch branching leaves from TrioNursery's website for $13.99.

How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number

The formula to get your Life Path Number is quite simple: you add together the numbers making up your birthday year, your birthday date, and your birth year. Each calculation should be done separately and reduced to a one-digit number or one of the master numbers, 11, 22, and 33. The master numbers are not reduced further until the end.

For example, someone born on 08/24/1986 would proceed as follows:

1) Calculate the month [add 0 + 8 = 8]

2) Calculate the date [2 + 4 = 6]

3) Calculate the year [1 + 9 + 8 + 6 = 24]

4) If the sum is a two digit number, continue to add digits together to get to a single digit [2 + 4 = 6]

5) Add the three single digits for month, day and year to get your Life Path Number; 8 + 6 + 6 = 20

6) If the sum is two digits, keep calculating until you get a single digit: representing the Life Path Number: 2 + 0 = 2: Life Path Number 2

Note that 11, 22 and 33 are "master numbers." If any of your additions yields this number, do not break it down further by adding the two identical digits together. For example, with a birth date of 07/29/1974:

1) 0 + 7 = 7

2) 2 = 9 = 11 [do not break down further here]

3) 1 + 9 + 7 + 4 + = 21; 2 + 1 = 3

4) 7 + 11 + 3 = 21; 2 + 1 = 3: Life Path Number 3

​​​​‌You know your astrological sign, but are you up to speed on Numerology? It is an ancient study that draws meaning from different numbers, number combinations, letters, and symbols in your life. Your Life Path number‌​​​​​​​ — ​​​​​​​‌determined by your birth date‌​​​​​​​ — ​​​​​​​‌is the most influential numerology number, describing your character, including specific tendencies and traits that will impact and shape your life.‌​​​​​​​