This Costco Shoe Bench Is Currently on Sale for Less Than $40

By Kristen Garaffo January 26, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

January is a great time to give certain spots in your home a little refresh, and your entryway may be perfect for this, especially since it can accumulate clutter over time. Namely, shoes. If you don't already have a spot for shoes by your front door, or if you're looking for something new to keep them organized in your closet, there's a deal happening at Costco that you should definitely be on the lookout for.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to Instagram creator @costcobuys, there is a Costco shoe bench that's currently on sale for just $39.99. It contains two shelves and a space on the side for taller shoes like boots. Since this isn't just a shoe rack, but a shoe ‌bench‌, it has the capacity to support 300 pounds. This piece is sturdy and strong, perfect for sitting on — and many users who took advantage of the deal shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Advertisement

"These are great bang for your buck! Def[initely] recommend," one user wrote. Another person shared, "Bought it, love it! And I have my heavy jade tree on it."

A few noticed that this shoe bench is $10 more online than it is in store, and users shared that the extra cost is for shipping, though it is also on sale online as well.

Advertisement

Usually priced at $49.99 in store, you'll be saving $10 at checkout. Costco is always full of great deals on bulk grocery finds, but don't sleep on the housewares section. Your home will thank you for it.

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy