H&M Home's New Collection Gives Back to Children in Need

H&M's 2022 holiday collection is playful and vibrant, but the brand is expanding the joy with a new line for children, just in time for the holiday season.

H&M Home x Save The Children is an assortment of whimsical bedding and decor, perfect for a child's bedroom or playroom. It features items like stuffed toys, brightly colored bedspreads, and even a cake-shaped hat. A room adorned with this collection may look more like a carnival than a bedroom, complete with hot dog and ice cream cone stuffed toys. It's totally adorable, and is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face — adults and kids alike.

Ten percent of sales from the H&M Home x Save The Children collection will be donated to the organization, which is committed to providing safe spaces for children affected by humanitarian crises, such as war zones and natural disasters. Save The Children sets up environments they call "Child Friendly Spaces," areas that safely allow children to play and rest.

If you're not sure what to get your kiddos, or any of the little ones in your life, this collection really has something for everyone, and you'll be helping children in need, too. What a perfect way to honor the season of giving.