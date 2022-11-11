Elevate Your Dining Room Decor With the Best Tablecloths on Amazon

By Carrie Carrollo November 11, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
You don't have to spend a fortune to create an elevated dining room, and Amazon will make sure of it. With countless products, the online retailer has something for every style, preference, and dining table shape, including tons of table coverings. Even better news: We've already scrolled through the site to round up the best tablecloths on Amazon that you can shop right now. Consider your tablescape upgraded.

Best Overall

A beige gingham tablecloth that recalls a traditional picnic blanket. Stonewashed cotton gives it an aged look, plus tons of elevated farmhouse style.

Amazon

Monday Moose Gingham Picnic Style Tablecloth (55 by 70 inches)

This beige gingham tablecloth recalls a traditional picnic blanket but does so with just the right amount of farmhouse style. It's made from stonewashed cotton for a soft, aged look and features a wide border that mimics the look of layered fabrics. What's more, it has an under-$30 price tag, making it our pick for best overall.

Best Budget

This faux linen tablecloth does it all — with an extremely affordable price tag to boot. It’s wrinkle- and stain-resistant and features a neutral hue to match any space.

Amazon

Hiasan Faux Linen Wrinkle and Stain Resistant Tablecloth (54 by 80 inches)

At 80 inches long and under $20, this washable faux linen tablecloth offers tons of bang for your buck, never mind that it's also wrinkle- ‌and‌ stain-resistant for easy maintenance and cleanup.

Best Table Runner

Add boho vibes to your tablescape with this hand-braided jute table runner. It features a decorative tassel design on both ends.

Amazon

The Home Talk Hand Braided Jute Table Runner (13 by 72 inches)

Can't get enough of jute decor? Keep the textured boho vibes going with this hand-braided jute table runner. It's made from natural fibers and features a decorative tassel design on both ends. We recommend draping it over a bare table for an instant upgrade or pairing it with a complementary tablecloth.

Best for Round Tables

Round out your dining room decor with this toile-inspired blue floral tablecloth. It’s made from a cotton linen fabric that’s machine washable and easy to clean.

Amazon

YiHomer Pastoral Round Tablecloth (60 inches)

Soft, feminine, and completely ageless, this floral tablecloth will infuse any space with a breath of life. Its navy repeating flower print mimics the look of a classic toile pattern, meaning it's a foolproof choice for any dining room, and it's a timeless pick for any round dining table.

Best for Rectangle Tables

Meet the perfect backdrop for your next farm-to-table meal. This washable cotton and linen tablecloth features cream and taupe stripes, plus a subtle aged look.

Amazon

Aquazolax Weights Vintage Farmhouse Table Cover (54 by 84 inches)

This rectangle cotton and linen tablecloth is the perfect backdrop for your next farm-to-table meal (or any spread, for that matter). We love the subdued taupe hue that pairs perfectly with the aged look of this machine-washable pick. Best of all, it's available in three sizes (two of which are rectangular) to suit your needs.

Best Water-Resistant

This tablecloth may be polyester, but you’d never know that from far away. It features a geometric jacquard design and is totally water-resistant.

Amazon

Softalker Jacquard Waterproof Geometric Line Tablecloth (60 by 84 inches)

From far away, you'd never guess that this jacquard tablecloth is made from polyester — oh, and that it's 100 percent spill-proof and wrinkle-free. In other words, this water-resistant tablecloth does it all and features a perfectly understated geometric line design throughout.

Best for Square Tables

This mesmerizing tablecloth features a jacquard swirl design – plus a stunning rust hue. It’s available in tons of sizes, including three square options.

Amazon

Maxmill Jacquard Swirl Design Square Tablecloth (52 by 52 inches)

Dress up your dining room with the mesmerizing pattern that this square tablecloth offers. At first glance, it looks like a completely solid fabric, but zoom in and you'll find a swirly jacquard design. It's offered in tons of sizes, including three square options, and you can pick up matching 20-inch napkins as well.

