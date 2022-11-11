Elevate Your Dining Room Decor With the Best Tablecloths on Amazon

You don't have to spend a fortune to create an elevated dining room, and Amazon will make sure of it. With countless products, the online retailer has something for every style, preference, and dining table shape, including tons of table coverings. Even better news: We've already scrolled through the site to round up the best tablecloths on Amazon that you can shop right now. Consider your tablescape upgraded.

Best Overall

This beige gingham tablecloth recalls a traditional picnic blanket but does so with just the right amount of farmhouse style. It's made from stonewashed cotton for a soft, aged look and features a wide border that mimics the look of layered fabrics. What's more, it has an under-$30 price tag, making it our pick for best overall.

Best Budget

At 80 inches long and under $20, this washable faux linen tablecloth offers tons of bang for your buck, never mind that it's also wrinkle- ‌and‌ stain-resistant for easy maintenance and cleanup.

Best Table Runner

Can't get enough of jute decor? Keep the textured boho vibes going with this hand-braided jute table runner. It's made from natural fibers and features a decorative tassel design on both ends. We recommend draping it over a bare table for an instant upgrade or pairing it with a complementary tablecloth.

Best for Round Tables

Soft, feminine, and completely ageless, this floral tablecloth will infuse any space with a breath of life. Its navy repeating flower print mimics the look of a classic toile pattern, meaning it's a foolproof choice for any dining room, and it's a timeless pick for any round dining table.

Best for Rectangle Tables

This rectangle cotton and linen tablecloth is the perfect backdrop for your next farm-to-table meal (or any spread, for that matter). We love the subdued taupe hue that pairs perfectly with the aged look of this machine-washable pick. Best of all, it's available in three sizes (two of which are rectangular) to suit your needs.

Best Water-Resistant

From far away, you'd never guess that this jacquard tablecloth is made from polyester — oh, and that it's 100 percent spill-proof and wrinkle-free. In other words, this water-resistant tablecloth does it all and features a perfectly understated geometric line design throughout.

Best for Square Tables

Dress up your dining room with the mesmerizing pattern that this square tablecloth offers. At first glance, it looks like a completely solid fabric, but zoom in and you'll find a swirly jacquard design. It's offered in tons of sizes, including three square options, and you can pick up matching 20-inch napkins as well.