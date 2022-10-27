This Poster From H&M Will Help You Say Goodbye to Food Waste

Throwing away spoiled food before you've had the chance to cook it is one of life's great disappointments. We've all been there, tossing out (or composting) that rancid head of broccoli you forgot was in the crisper or discarding half a loaf of bread that went stale before you could finish it. Not only is this a waste of your hard-earned grocery money, but it's also a contributor to climate change. Eliminating food waste is something all of us should be striving for as inhabitants of planet earth.

One of the main reasons it can be so tricky to keep food from going bad is due to the fact that different kinds of foods often require different tricks and techniques for keeping them fresh. It can be difficult to keep track of the nuanced ways of making herbs last longer, for example, versus prolonging the lifespan of dairy products. That's why the brilliant minds over at the Swedish printing company Kunskapstavlan have created a kitchen poster to help all of us remember how to save different foods effectively.

Now available at H&M for $39.99, this "Save Food" poster features detailed instructions for the best ways to freeze, store, and prolong the freshness of a bunch of popular food items, all within a delicately illustrated design.

The "Freeze It" section of the poster includes helpful tips like freezing milk in ice cube trays and slicing bread before freezing to keep it fresh for longer. The "Make it Last Longer" portion of the poster details hacks for, well, making food last longer! These include saving vegetable peels for making vegetable broth, and making sweet tea out of leftover apple cores. Meanwhile, the "Store it Sustainably" section on the poster explains the best ways to store a range of foods such as root vegetables, citrus fruits, and bananas.

The information on the poster is incredibly handy to have up in your kitchen, and the design is so pleasing that you don't have to sacrifice aesthetics. In short, this will surely become your go to kitchen resource.