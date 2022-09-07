Trick or Treat Yourself to Yankee Candle's New Halloween Collections

Fall is in the air, and even though it's still technically summer, brands are gearing up for the season with new product releases — especially for Halloween. Aside from the colorful foliage, the beginning of sweater weather, and all the pumpkin spice sweets you can dream of, one of the best parts about autumn is undoubtedly the warm scents.

From apple cider to cinnamon, and pumpkin to pecan pie, our noses are always in for a treat this time of year. And what better company to indulge our snouts than the iconic Yankee Candle?

The candle brand has released two new collections for spooky season. The first assortment, Signature, explores the smells surrounding Halloween including candles called Witches' Brew, Haunted Hayride, and Mystic Moon, among others. Each candle combines different levels of fragrance notes to create all kinds of unique and cozy scents.

But what would be Halloween without a little spooky decor? In addition to Halloween scents, Yankee Candle has also revealed its new Phantasmagoria collection, full of eerie accents that will perfectly complement the autumnal smells. Grab a skeleton candle holder or a spooky lantern to add a little extra something to this year's Halloween decor.

You can shop both collections on the Yankee Candle website, but we've linked a few of our favorites below. Spooky season has never smelled so good.

5. Spooky Spider Cider, $2.25

6. Mystic Moon, $26.50