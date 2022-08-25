This Brilliant Lid Hack for Pots and Pans Has Always Been Right in Front of You

We've all been there — you're cooking something in a saucepan, using a lid to trap the heat as your ingredients simmer. But when it comes time to remove that lid, where do you put it?!

If you're limited on counter space, you might not have a great place to set it down, and even if you do have the counter space, it can be frustrating to leave rings of water on the surface from the lid.

That's where this popular TikTok hack comes in. As demonstrated by TikTok user @marydiycrafts, you can actually tuck the lids in between the handle of pots and pans, which can be used as a makeshift lid holder.

But here's the catch — not all cookware sets are designed to work like this. Sometimes you need to perform a delicate balancing act required to get the lids to stay put. Then there's also the issue that the lid is probably pretty hot, and attempting to nestle it into the handle of your pot or pan could leave you with some unpleasant burns.

On top of all that, depending on your specific cookware set, the lid might actually extend over the interior of the pot or pan when in that nesting position, which makes cooking rather difficult.

All this to say, test out this hack ​before​ you start cooking, when your cookware is cool to the touch. But if you're not able to able to make it work, don't worry — we have a backup plan for you.

You can buy a combination lid holder and spoon rest to protect your countertops from messes (and your hands from burns) when you're cooking. This stainless steel one from Amazon costs just $6 and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

While it does require some open counter space to use, we think it's a must-have kitchen item.