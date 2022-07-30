This Pool Noodle Hack Will Make Cleaning So Much Easier

Image Credit: Sorapop/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

If you're anything like us, you have a love-hate relationship with mopping the floors. After all, the chore is undeniably essential, and the "before and after" can be super satisfying. The drawback, however, is actually ​filling​ up the mop bucket — especially if you have a small bathroom or sink.

As it turns out, all you need is a pool noodle. In a recent TikTok, user @melissadilkespateras explains that you can place one end of the noodle around your faucet's opening, then direct the other end into your mop bucket. When you turn on the faucet, the water will flow directly into the bucket. Done and done.

Now, we appreciate this trick for many reasons. For starters, it allows you to keep the bucket on the floor, ultimately eliminating the need for heavy lifting. It also lets you keep the bucket out the bathtub, which is ideal if the bucket is dirty (or if the tub is already clean). Plus, the hack is easy on the wallet, as pool noodles are inexpensive. You can find them in the dollar store or retailers like Target or Lowe's.

Cleaning enthusiasts on TikTok were all about the hack. "I'm cleaning my floors tonight just to do this!" said one person. "This is handy for people with pain too," commented another person, adding that it reduces the need for lifting.

Other clever uses for pool noodles:

If you have a planter that's too big for your plants, consider filling up the bottom half with pool noodles. Not only will hack help you save money on extra soil, but it can be reused over and over again.

You can also use pool noodles to make stylish home decor, like a velvet headboard or our DIY copycat arched mirror. Some folks even make pool noodle Halloween decorations, which is pretty fun.

BRB, time to stock up on pool noodles!