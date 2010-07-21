How to Clean Floors With Bleach

Image Credit: PeopleImages/iStock/GettyImages

Never underestimate the power of bleach. When it comes to cleaning your floors with bleach, this powerful solution is unmatched. It is great for eradicating mold and mildew, getting rid of germs and bacteria, and keeping your floors sparkling clean. Read on to find out how to make an effective floor cleaning solution with bleach as well as best practices for using this hard-working substance.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How to Make a DIY Bleach Solution

Cleaning hard flooring surfaces with bleach is a relatively simple task, and you can even do so weekly. Bleach works wonders on caked-in grime and bacteria growth, like mildew and mold, which both keeps your home clean and protects your health. Before you start the cleaning process, just be sure to open the windows to improve ventilation. It is also helpful to sweep or vacuum first to get rid of any dirt or debris and prevent it from spreading around.

Advertisement

Then, to make your own floor bleach cleaner, mix 1 cup of bleach with 5 gallons of warm water in a large bucket. Use a mop to spread this solution all over your floor. Allow it to set for at least five minutes or so. You can also use a stiff brush if necessary to scrub away stubborn stains.

Advertisement

Finish by rinsing out the bleach solution and filling the bucket with water. Dip your mop into the bucket and rinse the floor completely. Allow everything to air-dry before you start using the room again.

Tips for Cleaning Floors With Bleach

If you don't use bleach correctly, you could do more harm than good. The chemicals in Clorox bleach are very powerful, so taking the proper safety precautions is key. Keep the following tips in mind when you're cleaning your floor with bleach for the safest, most efficient way to do so:

Advertisement

Never use more than 1 cup of bleach per gallon of water.





Always dilute bleach with water. Never use full-strength bleach.





Never mix bleach with any other type of cleaner, including vinegar, ammonia, or any others. Doing so could cause skin and eye irritation and could even release poisonous chlorine gas into the air.





Never use bleach on marble; unfinished wood surfaces; or porous, unsealed tile surfaces.





When you're cleaning a floor with bleach, be sure to put on protective gear, like goggles and gloves.





Always open the windows to allow for ample ventilation or use fans if you don't have windows in the room. Try not to breathe in the fumes.