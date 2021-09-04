How This Genius TikToker Created a Velvet Headboard With Pool Noodles

We love a DIY that shows us new, exciting ways to use unconventional materials. For instance, our current favorite TikTok by user @oghacktivist shows viewers how to make a convincing velvet headboard using pool noodles. It reminds us of the fluted decor trend we've been loving this year, but is perfect for people on a budget.

Advertisement

To create this look, @oghacktivist uses the following materials: pool noodles, a sharp blade, spray adhesive, fabric, a ruler (or another item that will help you pull the fabric taut), fabric, a wood board, screws, and a drill. Of course, before purchasing the materials, figure out how large you want your headboard to be and then use those measurements to acquire the right number of pool noodles and length of fabric.

How to create a pool noodle headboard:

To begin, @oghacktivist cuts their pool noodles to size and then in half. On a wood board, they use spray adhesive to attach the halved pool noodles until the entire board is covered. With a sharp knife, rounded edges are then carved into both ends of the noodles, to create a seamless appearance.

Next up, the TikTok user sprays the pool noodles with glue and begins covering each one in a gray velvet fabric. To ensure that the fabric is taut, @oghacktivist appears to use a ruler to push the fabric in between the pool noodles. Lastly, to finish off the pool noodle headboard, the remaining fabric is folded over the back of the board and drilled in place.

Once you're all done, simply place the headboard between your bed and the wall. To make it extra secure, you could even screw the headboard into the wall.

For a more detailed video showing you step-by-step instructions, you could also check out YouTuber Melissa Robynne's handy DIY here.

The best part of this hack is that you can play around it with. Use different fabrics, lay the pool noodles horizontally instead of vertically, and try adapting the pool noodles to create a different shape. Ultimately, this pool noodle DIY is a great starting point for you to make this headboard your own.