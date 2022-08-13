The Best Notebooks on Amazon for All Your Note-Taking Needs

If putting pen to paper is your go-to note-taking method, you know just how important finding the right notebook is. The perfect notebook lets us ideate, plan, doodle, take notes, and more, whether you're using it for school, travel, or daily use.

When it comes to selecting a notebook, you want to first look at the inner paper. Is it wide-ruled, college-ruled, lined, blank, dotted, or squared? You also want to get a feel for the outside cover material and the amount of paper inside. This will determine pivotal qualities like longevity, durability, and weight.

Amazon has a wide selection of notebooks for every kind of note-taking need. We've picked out our favorites so you can stop searching and start writing.

Best Hardcover

Moleskine fans swear by this classic notebook because of its slim design, ivory paper, and high-quality materials. This hardcover notebook is perfect for students and travelers who want an easy-to-carry notebook that's durable yet compact, with both thick paper and binding.

Best Budget

This classic notebook is a must-have for anyone who wants an affordable notebook. But it's an especially good addition to a budget-friendly back-to-school haul. The marbled cover holds wide-ruled paper that's perfect for note-taking and journaling. And with student resources on the cover, this composition book is the ideal choice for school.

Best Reusable

Love the feeling of writing, but want to save more trees? Reusable notebooks are all of the rage this year. This spiral-bound notebook has 32 reusable dotted grid pages inside. You can do all of your notetaking, upload your notes to your computer, then wipe the pages clean to use them again and again. It's perfect for school or remote work.

Best Spiral

Five Star spiral notebooks make going back to school with epic school supplies so easy to do. With a durable cover, college-ruled anti-bleed paper, and easy tear-out pages, this notebook is perfect for note-taking. Plus, a spiral notebook offers a flat-lay design as the no-snag, high-quality spirals open seamlessly to the front and back of each page.

Best for Journaling

Journalers unite! We may have found the best notebook for all of your writing needs. This lined-paper notebook gives you 192 pages to play with and a durable hard cover to ensure it lasts. It's a great hardcover notebook to gift to students, travelers, writers, bullet journalers, or paper lovers. The creamy white paper protects your writing from light damage and feels smooth to scribble on. And once you're done writing, just use the elastic to secure it and take it with you anywhere.

Best Waterproof

No more living in fear of water bottle spills and rain when you're writing. This notebook goes beyond just a waterproof cover with waterproof lined paper inside, too. It's also recyclable, making it better for the planet than waterproof notebooks that use synthetic paper. It's a great paper notebook for school, for work, or for simply taking an afternoon off to jot down some daydreams.