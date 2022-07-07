This Bright and Colorful Fruit Is the Next Big Decor Trend

Call it the coastal grandmother effect, but lemon decor is having its moment in the sun. Don't believe us? Check out this TikTok, which went viral earlier this month after user @emcal09 showed off her HomeGoods find along with a caption that said her boyfriend "hated her new lemon table." Commenters were quick to side with her, agreeing that it was an adorable table and asking where it was from. (Unfortunately, it's not currently listed on the HomeGoods site, but we hopefully found enough alternatives to suffice.)

While lemon decor tends to lean coastal, it really can fit into any design style, from farmhouse to midcentury modern. If you're in a pinch for an upcoming Sunday brunch, you can always grab some fresh lemons from the grocery store and toss them into a vase or bowl for a bright (and easy) centerpiece. But, if you really want to dig into the trend and spread sunshine into every corner of your home, here are some great lemon decor ideas to get your creative juices flowing.

Lemon tablecloths might be a bit too busy for some, but if you don't want to miss out on setting a gorgeous table and adding some pops of color, try these lemon and rattan placemats instead.

If you want to avoid a cheugy lemon moment, lean into the abstract world of lemon art. This print from Society 6 will also remind you to stop and smell the roses lemons when stressed.

Dish towels are an easy and inexpensive way to add a splash of summer to your kitchen decor. We love that this towel is an equal citrus opportunist.

While the HomeGoods stool remains out of stock, this adorable mini stool for plants is the perfect addition to your decor. It's super small, so keep that in mind, but it's perfect for your favorite mini planter.

This lemon theme table runner will brighten up your dining table whether you're dining inside or out.

Perfect for any bathroom, from a powder room to a kids' room.

This lemon verbena candle by Martha Stewart checks the box for cute decor that smells like summer.

This adorable lemon serving bowl is a nice splash of color on the brunch table, and it makes a great fruit bowl on its off days.

Dotted with bright artificial lemons and lush greenery, this magnolia and lemon wreath is a cheery way to welcome guests into your home.

You know what they say, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And when it's ready, serve up a tall cool one with this adorable lemon-themed pitcher.

Preserved lemons are great for brightening up all sorts of meals, but with such beautiful packaging, these particular preserved lemons are also perfect as countertop decor.

The Home Depot may not be a go-to for dinnerware, but this lemon zest melamine dinnerware set will do the heavy lifting to add a splash of sunshine at the next family BBQ.

Whether you're team tea or team coffee, these lemon-themed mugs are a great way to start your day off right.

If you're thinking about a DIY but you're unsure of your skills, this tiered tray comes with everything you need for a great centerpiece.

Nothing nails the lemon decor look like, well, lemons. So grab this set of fake lemons and use them as fillers for vases and bowls.

When adding lemon decor to your home, don't forget to squeeze in some wall art. This piece will look equally fab in the kitchen or the living room.

This lemon ceramic spoon rest is a great way to brighten up the drab job of cooking dinner.

Perfect for entryways and kitchens, this lemon runner is a budget-friendly way to tie your lemon kitchen decor together.

No lemon-themed room would be complete without a cheery lemon tree somewhere in the mix.