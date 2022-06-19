The 3 'Cheugiest' Home Decor Trends of 2022

We know all about the outdated seating, wall art, and front door trends of 2022, but what are the cheugiest (aka the most outdated or trying too hard) home decor fads people are seeing this year? According to a new study from home services resource HomeAdvisor, there are several to keep an eye out for.

Interestingly, the study featuring 2,208 Americans found that 69% of participants have felt judged by others (mainly friends and family) for their home decor, while 59% have been straight-up embarrassed by their interior stylings. In terms of the top three cheugiest home trends of 2022, respondents narrowed it down to the following:

Word art like "Live, Laugh, Love" Housewares with phrases (also like "Live, Laugh, Love") Animal prints

Following these three, we have: shag carpet, farmhouse decor, "tribal print" decor, colored LED lights, shiplap, nautical-themed decor, and floral wallpaper. Different generations also had contrasting opinions on the cheugiest decor:

Gen Z: Housewares with phrases

Millennials: Word art

Gen X: Animal prints

Boomers: Shag carpet

As for the trendiest home decor of 2022, the following three came out on top:

Of course, whether your decor is considered cheugy or trendy, you should always embrace what makes you happy. After all, home decor trends come and go, but what brings you joy should remain.