The Best Color Rugs for Green Couches

While beige, brown, and gray couches are the usual suspects for most living rooms, a green sofa can really punch up your living space. The problem for most people, though, is how to design a room around such a bold couch color. And understandably so, a rich green velvet sectional is the stuff that midcentury design dreams are made of, but the other interior design details can either make or break the look.

Area rugs, for example, are a large decor item that can elevate your space or make it fall flat. Choose the right area rug for the room, and everything will easily fall into place. Choose the wrong rug for your color scheme, and the space will never feel right, no matter what you do. If you're not sure where to begin, here are some of the best rug colors to pair with a green couch.

11 Rug Colors to Pair With a Green Couch

1. Ivory

Ivory rugs are a fab pairing for green couches. They're not as bright and anxiety-inducing as a pure white rug can be, and while a green couch can feel heavy, an ivory rug will make the space feel more open.

2. Black and White

Black and white are a time-honored classic and for good reason. They work together, and they work with everything else—green couches included.

3. Geometric

Rugs with geometric patterns are simple and clean. They're happy to hang out in the background and often make a great base layer for a punchy green couch or something equally dazzling.

4. White

If you want your green couch to be the center of attention, opt for a white rug. These glam accessories are an elegant way to tie the room together without stealing the show.

5. Bright Pink

To make your room feel a little punchier and add a little drama, think pink. A green couch paired with a pink rug has it in spades.

6. Gray

Gray is a gorgeous modern neutral and looks pretty sleek with a green couch. For a totally modern space, try a coffee table in unexpected mediums like metal or marble.

7. Black

Black doesn't require much of an explanation; it just goes with everything, and green couches are no exception. If your couch is deep emerald green, pair it with a black rug for a retro art deco feel.

8. Jute

Jute is another modern neutral that goes with everything. The natural look of a jute rug coupled with an olive green couch is kind of inspired.

9. Beige

Like ivory and white, beige rugs create a light, clean, and neutral background for green sofas. Beige rugs may feel a bit safer for high-traffic areas, but rest assured, nothing gets lost in translation in the overall look.

10. Blue

Considering that blue and green sit side by side on the color wheel, you might think it crazy to pair them up in an enclosed space, but hear us out. If you choose correctly, an abstract rug with blue hues can brighten up the space, and the designs are often subtle enough that they don't overpower the room. Ultimately, you'll have a dynamite pairing that takes your interior design to the next level.

11. Green

Green on green may sound like overkill, but the result can be pretty brilliant when done right. Try a green rug in an oriental pattern with cream accents or an abstract design.