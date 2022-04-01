3 Kitchen Design Ideas to Inspire Your Next Renovation

Remodeling your kitchen can be equally thrilling and overwhelming. It's easy to rack up picture perfect inspo with a Pinterest mood board, but actually landing on a design idea — or two — can feel like a lot. After all, renovations can take a significant chunk of your budget and your time, so choosing something you'll love for years to come can feel high stakes... and high pressure.

But it doesn't have to be. Gabrielle Santiago, founder of Gabrielle Santiago Design, has two key pieces of advice: Start with practicality and functionality, and then look to design touches that make your heart sing. "I'm not really a designer who believes in trends, but more importantly as long as you love it, follow your gut," says Santiago.

It's totally possible to create the kitchen of your dreams — for less — with key additions like quality cabinets from Cabinets To Go. To get on the right track, we asked Santiago to share how to incorporate fresh design ideas into your renovation, all with the goal of a timeless, perfect-for-you result.

1. When in doubt, opt for wood tones

Spring Hill Hickory Collection Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

"Wood is great for absorption, and for expansion and growth, so placing wood in the kitchen is definitely approved by me," says Santiago.

Go all in with the Spring Hill Hickory Collection from Cabinets To Go, which lets you lean into moody cottage core vibes. "This cabinetry is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of its rich and dark tones," says Santiago. "An over grouted natural stone backsplash would transport you to the woods."

Nantucket Bluff Collection Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

On the flip side, opt for a neutral cabinet like the Nantucket Bluff Collection so you can add wood tones with some supporting players. "The soft nature of the color and silhouette will pair nicely with some wood elements: butcher block countertops, range hood, or a tambour island," says Santiago.

Platinum Grey Collection Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

Speaking of range hoods, a wooden one plays nicely with the airy gray Platinum Grey Collection, cozying up the space along with a pop of color from a colorful barstool cameo.

2. Go for classics like Shaker cabinetry and subway tile

Pictured: Malibu White and Hampton Pewter Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

Classic shaker cabinets like the Malibu White and Platinum Grey collections can work with a myriad of styles and daily needs. "Your classic shaker cabinets are always a safe bet," says Santiago. "They're loved by everyone and a safe choice if you ever plan to resell."

Hampton Pewter Collection Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

The elegant Hampton Pewter Collection cabinets — mixing timeless gray and brown tones — are a classic counterpart for crisp white subway tile. As for creative direction (and accessorizing), Santiago recommends going dark: "Black hardware would really pop on this color combo."

If you adore timeless looks and clean silhouettes, you can't go wrong with a white color palette like the Aspen White Collection. Santiago says classic looks like these pair well with a clean subway tile backsplash.

3. Flat cabinetry and modern finishes are having a moment

Manhattan Graphite Collection Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

There's another trend happening in a big way, and it's the emergence in popularity of slab or flat panel cabinetry. For a modern spin on the flat panel cabinetry look, the Manhattan Graphite Collection takes things in a crisp charcoal direction.

If you're wondering what to pair it with, Santiago says don't overthink it: "It should be paired with a streamlined backsplash, preferably marble or granite stone. No pattern or texture. Keep it clean," Santiago says.

Metro Gloss Slate Collection Image Credit: Cabinets To Go

"This is great for those who like a combo between modern and traditional," says Santiago of the Metro Gloss Slate Collection. "You can go either way when it comes to backsplash and countertop." So if you fall somewhere between these styles, don't fret — there's lots of wiggle room to play with here.

The most important thing? Stay true to a look you love that suits how you live. "A kitchen should be specifically designed for the person who lives there," says Santiago. Happy designing.