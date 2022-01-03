Need Healthier Meals in Your Life? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Daily Harvest

Eating healthier has been a lifelong journey for many, myself included. I can't count how many times I've tried to meal prep for the week but have given up when life gets too hectic. I've even tried meal kit boxes (which I loved, by the way), but they can also be tough to keep up with. Thankfully, healthy meal delivery services exist, whether you want a full week-long meal plan or quick options for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Daily Harvest is one of the many options out there that offers healthy, pre-made meals that are ready to eat in a matter of minutes. I was able to test out the meal delivery service for myself to see if it's worth the hype. Here's everything you need to know about the brand.

​​​(While I did receive the Daily Harvest products in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by the brand, in any way.)​

Specs

Daily Harvest is a healthy food company that offers pre-prepared, frozen meals and snacks made with real fruits and vegetables. With over 100 items and 10 collections, you can get harvest bowls, forager bowls, flatbreads, smoothies, soups, lattes, bites, scoops, and milk that can be ready to eat or drink in only a few minutes. Most recently, the brand added Harvest Bakes to its lineup for ready-to-bake meals (or sides) made with whole vegetables, grains, and legumes as larger servings compared to its other offerings. All of Daily Harvest's products are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and contain 95% organic ingredients. Pricing for the meal delivery service is as low as $5.99 per item to $11.99 per item.

In terms of the meal plans, Daily Harvest can be ordered in small, medium, or large boxes, packing your order with as little as nine items or as many as 24. You can then select each item or automatically fill up your cart with the brand's bestsellers with the touch of a button. It functions as a subscription, but flexible plans are offered and you can skip or adjust the items in your box before each scheduled delivery. When you get your box, Daily Harvest recommends putting everything in the freezer within 24 hours until you're ready to eat it. And when you're done unpacking your box, the packaging is compostable and recyclable.

Pros

The biggest pro of Daily Harvest (and any other pre-made meal delivery service) is how easy and convenient it is. Having a mini stash of already prepared snacks and meals has been a complete lifesaver when I feel like I don't have time to whip up meals myself. They also only take a few minutes to make, whether it's a harvest bowl or smoothie. So it's hard to not get all your servings of fruits and veggies in for the day.

I also like the variety of options the brand has, from savory meals to sweet treats to non-dairy milk. When I make my own food, sometimes it can get boring because I eat the same thing over and over. Using Daily Harvest has helped me switch things up and makes things a little more exciting. And to top it off, the meals are actually healthy.

Cons

I thought a majority of the Daily Harvest products I tried were great, but found myself adding ingredients to some of them to take the flavor up a notch. For example, I added extra coconut milk to the Carrot + Coconut Curry Soup to make it a little creamier and sweetener to some of the smoothies. However, it's all about personal preference!

It can also get a little pricey, if you're planning on ordering Daily Harvest for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with snacks in between. For example, the lowest price for a small box of nine of the cheapest items is $53.91. If you're worried about your budget, I recommend opting for Daily Harvest for quick breakfast, lunch, and healthy dessert options.

Verdict

Overall, I would definitely recommend investing in Daily Harvest. It's a great option for anyone looking to eat healthier without having to go through hours of cooking and meal prep. It's also perfect for those looking to introduce more plant-based meals into their diet, something I wish I looked into when I went pescatarian years ago.

If you want some Daily Harvest recommendations, check out my top picks below. And if you're a new customer, you can save up $40 on your first order ($25 off nine items, $30 off 14 items, or $40 off 24 items) with code ​HUNKER​.

My Top Picks

