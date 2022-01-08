Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

We can't tell a lie — cleaning the oven is one of our least favorite kitchen chores. If being an adult means doing things we don't love, then being a savvy adult means turning something we don't love into a task that's actually not so bad. That's where the best oven cleaners come into play. There will be no more scrubbing 'til you sweat — a great formula does the job for you. It's an automatic kitchen game changer.

Before we get into our top picks, let's discuss why we need to clean our ovens in the first place. There are a few key reasons. First and most importantly, it ensures your health and safety. Removing buildup not only gets rid of germs but also avoids the possibility of fires caused by debris or grease. These spills can also hurt your lungs and contaminate your food. Second, less grime means more efficient heating, saving you both time and money. Finally, continual upkeep will ensure that your appliance maintains its quality for years and years to come. With all of this in mind, keep reading for our eight favorite products to get the job done.

The 8 Best Oven Cleaners to De-Grime Your Cook Space

Easy-Off is affordable, fast, and reliable. Simply spray the fume-free formula, wait 30 seconds for the stains to dissolve, and wipe away the residue. It's ideal for cleaning ovens, oven doors, barbecue grills, broilers, broiler pans, and stainless steel surfaces. Plus, it's safe for self-cleaning ovens and has a fresh lemon scent.

Incredibly versatile, Astonish's signature cleaner works on all ovens, cooktops, pans, cookware, sinks, and tiles. Its super-strong solution removes all grease, burnt oil, and dirt stains and removes rust from chrome surfaces. The non-acidic formula is perfect for enamel and stone surfaces.

Are you on the hunt for that professional-grade clean? Well, look no further. Diversey's foaming spray instantly emulsifies baked-on grease and food with no scrubbing or scraping required. Just wipe away the product with a damp towel on either warm or cool ovens. It also effortlessly tackles stains on grills, broilers, ventilation, splash panels, steam tabletops, pots, pans, fryers, and griddles.

This universal cleaner certainly holds true to its name — it cleans literally everything. Remove stains on hard surfaces and fabrics, from laminate floors and plastic surfaces to shoes, vehicles, carpets, upholstery, and more — oh, and ovens, of course. With an application sponge provided, simply leave it on the surface for a moment and rinse it away with water. Produced using solar power and all-natural ingredients, this is a great choice to use around children and pets.

Wave goodbye to grease with this powerful, foaming cleanser from Zep. Use it on nearly all kitchen surfaces, from deep fryers to backsplashes. It's ideal for vertical surfaces since the formula easily clings for a long contact time. Then, you'll just wipe away the residue after 10 minutes to reveal what looks like a brand-new oven, appliance, or countertop.

Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser will make anyone believe in the miracle of magic. A scrubbing device and Dawn stain-removing formula all in one, the Magic Eraser removes three times more grease per swipe than the leading all-purpose bleach spray. The power really lies in the Durafoam scrubber that you wet, squeeze, and use to wipe. It's no surprise that customers absolutely swear by this product.

Haven't been doing much upkeep and looking for a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning solution? Carbona is a unique method for removing oven and grill grime that works differently than other products on this list. You'll be provided with the signature cleaning solution, oversize soaking bag, and gloves. Place your oven or grill racks in the bag with the solution, soak for eight hours, and rinse with warm water to reveal the most sparkly, fresh surfaces.

Do you have tough baked-on grease and food spills covering your oven? Get rid of all the grime with no risk of damaging the appliance and no hazardous chemicals or fumes. Goo Gone is nonabrasive and safe on a variety of surfaces. Just be sure not to use it on aluminum or faux stainless steel.

Criteria for Choosing the Best Oven Cleaner

​ Formula type: ​ Whether you choose a liquid, foam, spray, or paste is really up to personal preference. If you'd like an all-in-one method, the Magic Eraser is a good choice since the cleaning solution is already within the applicator. Additionally, certain formulas work on a plethora of surfaces, while others are created specifically for ovens and grills, so you'll want to decide if you'd prefer more of a multipurpose cleaner or one that specifically tackles your cook space.





