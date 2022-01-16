Unlike hardwood, laminate, or carpeted floors, which only require a simple sweep or vacuum for maintenance, tile floors tend to be a bit more finicky. For starters, it's often difficult to tell the level of dirt present on a tile floor since gunk and dust can find their way into the grout, and stains can become a little less obvious once broken up on a mosaic floor. Further, the process of washing tile and returning your floor to its original shine requires a few more products than what might currently be in your cleaning arsenal.

When looking for tile floor cleaning products, you'll want something gentle but effective. The proper cleaning solution should work to remove dirt and restore shine, and the cleaner (mop, sponge, etc.) should be able to get into the grout to remove built-up grime.

To help you upgrade your cleaning stash, we rounded up our go-to tile floor cleaners that will bring the sparkle back to your tile floor.

The 10 Best Tile Floor Cleaners for Sparkling Floors

This Swiffer starter kit includes everything you'll need to restore your tile's shine. The set comes with the power floor spray mop, three extra-power pad refills, two mop pad refills, and a bottle of the Swiffer cleaning solution. We love this product for its simplicity and effectiveness. The solution sprays from the mop (no dirty mop bucket required), loosening the dirt, while the pads glide over the floor, picking up and locking in the grime. This is the perfect cleaner for smaller homes or apartments, as the mop is easy to store compared to larger, more standard mops and accompanying buckets.

This deep-cleaning solution is gentle on tile and the environment. Better Life's floor cleaner is made of plant-derived, biodegradable cleaning agents and is free of added dyes and harsh, synthetic fragrances, making it the perfect cleaning solution for a home with young children or pets. In addition to being a natural, environmentally friendly option, it also works incredibly well. Reviewers noted that when looking for a nontoxic product that was as effective as the harsher alternatives, this was their go-to.

The issue with a traditional mop and bucket is that in order to really get your floors clean, you need to rinse and refill your bucket constantly. The EasyWring by O-Cedar has solved that problem, separating dirty water from clean so that each swipe of your mop picks up dirt and doesn't reintroduce it. To wring out your mop, step on the foot-activated spinning wringer, which will remove any dirty water so that your clean microfiber mop can pick up new grime. This mop can be used with your go-to cleaning solution but even with water alone, it removes over 99% of bacteria.

The home cleaners have spoken, and they love this tile cleaner from Black Diamond Stoneworks, which has a 4.4-star rating with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. This solution lifts dirt from the pores of tile and grout without damaging the surface or causing the color to fade. Add 2 to 4 ounces per gallon of water and use a mop — traditional or Swiffer — to wipe your floors. This tile cleaner promises a streak-free clean every time.

Aunt Fannie's uses natural ingredients to create a safe (for people, pets, and the environment) and effective cleaning solution. Aunt Fannie's Floor Cleaner Vinegar Wash utilizes vinegar and plant-based cleaners that cut through grease and dirt to reveal sparkling tile and clean grout. Don't let the thought of vinegar deter you, as the brand cuts the smell with its 100% essential oil blend, leaving the room smelling like your choice of refreshing lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, lime mint, or mandarin.

For an effective clean and quick-dry, consider Bona's Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner. This cleaning solution is water-based, meaning that it dries fast, leaves behind no residue, and is safe for people, pets, and the planet, meeting the EPA's product standards. The cleaning formulation works to loosen and remove dust, dirt, and grime, which often builds up in grout. To get deep between the tiles, consider adding a grout brush to your process.

This fan-favorite with more than 6,500 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon is ideal for stubborn stains and deep cleaning. (And, coming in at less than $4, it's our go-to budget cleaner.) Utilizing the cleaning power of bleach, Clorox's spray cleaner eliminates over 99% of germs, removes dirt and grime, and deodorizes a number of surfaces, leaving behind a brilliant shine and fresh scent. If your tiled shower is in need of a deep cleaning, there are few products more effective and budget-friendly.

For a home with pets, you need a product that focuses on more than just standard dust and dirt. Nature's Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner removes stains and odors caused by the typical kitchen spills while also focusing on the pet-specific stains and odors caused by urine and fecal matter. This spray removes both new and deep-set stains with a bioenzymatic formula, leaving the space clean and odor-free while being safe to use around people and pets.

The Shark Steam Mop allows you to easily maneuver around your home, getting into tight corners and killing over 99% of germs and bacteria without the use of a cleaning solution. Fill the mop's removable tank with water and in 30 seconds, you'll have ready-to-use steam for cleaning sealed hard floors. The steam cuts through tough grease and dirt without added chemicals, offering a safe and effective clean.

This floor cleaner from Armstrong removes dirt without leaving behind a sticky residue or dulling your tile's color. Despite its strength, this solution is safe to use on several hard surfaces and types of tile and won't damage tile grout. Dilute or strengthen depending on the size and level of your stain.

How to Best Clean Tile Floors

Are you looking to learn how to clean your tile floor? Start by determining what you want out of your clean. If you're looking for a truly deep clean, you might want to consider a solution with bleach, such as Clorox's Spray Cleaner. Alternatively, if you opt for environmentally friendly products, ensure you're getting one that speaks to your needs: Do you have pet-specific stains? Are you looking for something with a clean smell?

If you're okay with chemical-based products, consider them for your bathroom, where you'll want to ensure a deep clean that rids the room of bacteria and odor. For your kitchen, we recommend opting for a people-safe cleaner that targets grease.

When cleaning your floors, you should also consider the size of your space. If you're in a smaller apartment, we'd recommend a Swiffer WetJet or Shark Steam Mop, which are easy to store and maneuver. For a larger surface, the disposable pads you'd find with a WetJet-type product (though effective) can be a bit wasteful, so you'll want to consider a more traditional mop, like O-Cedar's EasyWring.

Once you have your cleaner and solution, make sure you're using the recommended amount for cleaning tile floors. Some solutions are meant to be diluted with water, while others can be sprayed directly onto surfaces. For those that are sprayed, wait the suggested amount of time before whipping up the liquid. This gives the product time to get into and pull up dirt, grime, and grease. To effectively clean grout, we'd recommend a grout cleaner, where the bristles can get into the fine lines between the tiles, removing dirt without damaging the grout itself.