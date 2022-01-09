TikTok Can't Get Over This Grout Cleaner

Listen, there's nothing like the new year to get us all fired up about cleaning. A new chapter feels even better when your home is sparkling clean. Even if you're not a fan of resolutions, getting your space feeling fresh is undeniably satisfying.

No one knows this better than #cleantok fans. Scroll through your TikTok feed on any given day, and you'll stumble across a hack, tool, or product recommendation. And even if you're not using the actual methods, it's strangely soothing just to watch the cleaning magic happen. The before-and-after comparisons are too good (careful, you can end up watching them for longer than you intend, tbh).

Take, for example, this grout cleaning video from @thehopefulhindu, which currently has more than four million views. There's not much to it — the video simply shows the TikTok user going to town with a cleaning product that reveals sparkly, new grout lines. A scrubbing brush gets the job fully done — and now, the tiles look totally new.

"That's like magic," an excited voice narrates. "New year's getting crazy!"

The product: Zep Grout Cleaner & Brightener, which you can find for just $10. It uses a "professional strength formula [that] quickly restores stained grout lines on tile floors without the need for heavy scrubbing," according to the official product description.

Just keep in mind that it shouldn't be used on certain surfaces, like "marble, terrazzo, travertine, natural stone, chrome, stainless steel, brass, or Corian®."

"This completely transformed my old bathroom floors!" one reviewer writes. Another customer shares they've been using it for a decade. If you don't know where to start when it comes to cleaning grout, we've got some useful tips here. And while you're at it, keep these shower cleaning suggestions in mind, too.

Here's to making our homes look sparkly and new all year round.