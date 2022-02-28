If you want to get your floors ​super​ clean, remove dirt, grime, and debris, and leave your home smelling like freshly cleaned laundry, then you will love this homemade floor cleaning recipe. The trick is to use a spin mop and a few cleaning products found on Amazon to make this DIY cleaning solution. This can be used throughout the whole house on many types of floor surfaces such as laminate floors, linoleum, and tile floors. Trust us, this homemade DIY floor cleaner recipe is going to become a new fave.